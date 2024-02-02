profile
uram
1
Like
Likers
uram
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 34
visites since opening : 61353
uram > blog
Ces suites de jeu meilleures que l'original ?
Vous pensez auxquelles ?

D'emblée je pense personnellement à Baten Kaitos 2 et Golden Sun 2.

Et vous ?
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    xylander
    posted the 02/02/2024 at 06:10 PM by uram
    comments (19)
    light posted the 02/02/2024 at 06:13 PM
    Kingdom Hearts II
    jacquescechirac posted the 02/02/2024 at 06:14 PM
    rayman 2 (explose littéralement le 1)
    ori 2
    galaxy 2 (le 1 reste incroyable)
    light posted the 02/02/2024 at 06:16 PM
    Zone of the Enders 2
    torotoro59 posted the 02/02/2024 at 06:19 PM
    Gears of War 2
    Baldur's Gate 2
    Haze 2
    losz posted the 02/02/2024 at 06:19 PM
    Perso je pense direct à Shenmue 2, même si je préfère le premier, le 2 c'est un peu le premier mais puissance 1000.

    God of War 2 aussi, tellement meilleur que le premier.
    draer posted the 02/02/2024 at 06:27 PM
    Suikoden II bien sûr
    xylander posted the 02/02/2024 at 06:32 PM
    Mass Effect 2.
    kevisiano posted the 02/02/2024 at 06:33 PM
    Onimusha 2
    Halo 2
    Mafia 2
    Portal 2
    Diablo 2
    Borderlands 2
    Uncharted 2
    Trine 2
    Zone of the Enders 2
    Titanfall 2
    Watch Dogs 2
    Sly 2
    Assassin's Creed 2
    zboubi480 posted the 02/02/2024 at 06:37 PM
    kevisiano rien à ajouter
    ryosaeba57 posted the 02/02/2024 at 06:41 PM
    Silent hill 2
    MGS 2
    Street fighter 2
    Batman arkham city
    slyder posted the 02/02/2024 at 06:44 PM
    Zone of the ender 2
    Suikoden 2
    The last of us 2
    Tekken 2
    Silent Hill 2
    Metal Gear Solid 2
    Tomb raider 2
    Kingdom Hearts 2
    Half Life 2
    jf17 posted the 02/02/2024 at 06:55 PM
    Super mario world 2
    Gta 2
    Street fighter 2
    Resident evil 2
    Witcher 2
    Half life 2
    Assassin creed 2
    Mario galaxy 2
    Mario kart 64
    darkxehanort94 posted the 02/02/2024 at 06:59 PM
    light Au Voleur !
    madd posted the 02/02/2024 at 06:59 PM
    Jesus 2.
    onimusha posted the 02/02/2024 at 07:01 PM
    kunoichi (nightshade)
    goemon2
    sora78 posted the 02/02/2024 at 07:06 PM
    Crash Bandicoot 2
    Uncharted 2
    Kingdom Hearts 2
    Pokémon Or et Argent
    Monkey Island 2
    Dark Chronicle (Dark Cloud 2)
    Portal 2
    Day of the Tentacle (suite de Maniac Mansion)
    onimusha posted the 02/02/2024 at 07:10 PM
    the super shinobi 2 (shinobi III)
    dino crisis 2
    panzer dragoon zwei
    thelastone posted the 02/02/2024 at 07:18 PM
    Halo 2 ,gear of war 2 ,Naruto storm 2 , street fighter 2 ...
    predagogue posted the 02/02/2024 at 07:22 PM
    Scalebound 2
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo