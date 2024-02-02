accueil
articles :
34
34
visites since opening :
61353
61353
uram
> blog
Ces suites de jeu meilleures que l'original ?
Vous pensez auxquelles ?
D'emblée je pense personnellement à Baten Kaitos 2 et Golden Sun 2.
Et vous ?
1
Like
Who likes this ?
xylander
posted the 02/02/2024 at 06:10 PM by
uram
uram
comments (
19
)
light
posted
the 02/02/2024 at 06:13 PM
Kingdom Hearts II
jacquescechirac
posted
the 02/02/2024 at 06:14 PM
rayman 2 (explose littéralement le 1)
ori 2
galaxy 2 (le 1 reste incroyable)
light
posted
the 02/02/2024 at 06:16 PM
Zone of the Enders 2
torotoro59
posted
the 02/02/2024 at 06:19 PM
Gears of War 2
Baldur's Gate 2
Haze 2
losz
posted
the 02/02/2024 at 06:19 PM
Perso je pense direct à Shenmue 2, même si je préfère le premier, le 2 c'est un peu le premier mais puissance 1000.
God of War 2 aussi, tellement meilleur que le premier.
draer
posted
the 02/02/2024 at 06:27 PM
Suikoden II bien sûr
xylander
posted
the 02/02/2024 at 06:32 PM
Mass Effect 2.
kevisiano
posted
the 02/02/2024 at 06:33 PM
Onimusha 2
Halo 2
Mafia 2
Portal 2
Diablo 2
Borderlands 2
Uncharted 2
Trine 2
Zone of the Enders 2
Titanfall 2
Watch Dogs 2
Sly 2
Assassin's Creed 2
zboubi480
posted
the 02/02/2024 at 06:37 PM
kevisiano
rien à ajouter
ryosaeba57
posted
the 02/02/2024 at 06:41 PM
Silent hill 2
MGS 2
Street fighter 2
Batman arkham city
slyder
posted
the 02/02/2024 at 06:44 PM
Zone of the ender 2
Suikoden 2
The last of us 2
Tekken 2
Silent Hill 2
Metal Gear Solid 2
Tomb raider 2
Kingdom Hearts 2
Half Life 2
jf17
posted
the 02/02/2024 at 06:55 PM
Super mario world 2
Gta 2
Street fighter 2
Resident evil 2
Witcher 2
Half life 2
Assassin creed 2
Mario galaxy 2
Mario kart 64
darkxehanort94
posted
the 02/02/2024 at 06:59 PM
light
Au Voleur !
madd
posted
the 02/02/2024 at 06:59 PM
Jesus 2.
onimusha
posted
the 02/02/2024 at 07:01 PM
kunoichi (nightshade)
goemon2
sora78
posted
the 02/02/2024 at 07:06 PM
Crash Bandicoot 2
Uncharted 2
Kingdom Hearts 2
Pokémon Or et Argent
Monkey Island 2
Dark Chronicle (Dark Cloud 2)
Portal 2
Day of the Tentacle (suite de Maniac Mansion)
onimusha
posted
the 02/02/2024 at 07:10 PM
the super shinobi 2 (shinobi III)
dino crisis 2
panzer dragoon zwei
thelastone
posted
the 02/02/2024 at 07:18 PM
Halo 2 ,gear of war 2 ,Naruto storm 2 , street fighter 2 ...
predagogue
posted
the 02/02/2024 at 07:22 PM
Scalebound 2
