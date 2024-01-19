Nier Automata
La différence abyssal entre le savoir faire japonais et le sandwich occidental
akinen > blog
Troll équitable. Quand les exclues se ressemblent…
Garantie 100% de mauvaise foi!

Exclusivité FPS XBOX



Exclusivité TPS SONY

Demontelephone.com
    tags : microsoft sony troll
    5
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    inglorious, stardustx, lightning, newtechnix, minbox
    posted the 01/19/2024 at 04:35 PM by akinen
    comments (20)
    cloudo posted the 01/19/2024 at 04:41 PM
    Du troll en bonne et dû forme
    zekk posted the 01/19/2024 at 04:44 PM
    grievous32 posted the 01/19/2024 at 04:50 PM
    Le truc triste dans tout ça, c'est que certains ne trollent même pas quand ils font ce genre de rapprochement...
    sussudio posted the 01/19/2024 at 04:52 PM
    zekk posted the 01/19/2024 at 04:57 PM
    grievous32 effectivement et des deux côtés
    lightning posted the 01/19/2024 at 05:11 PM
    Excellent
    volran posted the 01/19/2024 at 05:13 PM
    excellent
    stardustx posted the 01/19/2024 at 05:13 PM
    Bientôt Indianhalo
    newtechnix posted the 01/19/2024 at 05:16 PM
    minbox posted the 01/19/2024 at 05:19 PM
    Je préfère les exclusivités PlayStation il n’y a pas photo
    keiku posted the 01/19/2024 at 05:27 PM
    grievous32 mais un troll c'est juste une vérité qui fait réagir
    shambala93 posted the 01/19/2024 at 05:30 PM
    Du troll sur des bases bien réalistes.
    ghouledheleter posted the 01/19/2024 at 05:39 PM
    Uncharted de chinitos ca m'a fini mdr
    koji posted the 01/19/2024 at 05:46 PM
    tres limite l'avant dernier uncharted de la liste
    akinen posted the 01/19/2024 at 05:48 PM
    ghouledheleter ouais j’ai pas trouvé en anglais y’en avait qui avaient des images trop belles coté sony et c’était donc pas équitable
    sino posted the 01/19/2024 at 05:57 PM
    Troll très intelligent, j'ai copié l'image il faut que je la garde.
    romgamer6859 posted the 01/19/2024 at 06:03 PM
    halo pasfinito pour le coup mais on valide
    grievous32 posted the 01/19/2024 at 06:17 PM
    Keiku non un troll c'est pas une vérité, c'est juste basé sur une vérité ou un semblant de vérité. Une vérité qui fait réagir, c'est plus un troll, c'est juste une vérité en fait...
    zekk posted the 01/19/2024 at 06:30 PM
    grievous32 donc si c'est basé sur une vérité, ça peut être une vérité... Tout dépend du niveau de véracité de l'information
    keiku posted the 01/19/2024 at 06:37 PM
    grievous32 exactement le troll c'est juste ton positionnement face a cette vérité qui dérange... donc c'est un troll pour les fanboy xbox dans le premier cas ,un pour les fanboy sony dans le second et une simple vérité dépeinte de manière amusante pour les autres
