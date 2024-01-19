accueil
Nier Automata
La différence abyssal entre le savoir faire japonais et le sandwich occidental
Troll équitable. Quand les exclues se ressemblent…
Garantie 100% de mauvaise foi!
Exclusivité FPS XBOX
Exclusivité TPS SONY
Demontelephone.com
tags :
microsoft
sony
troll
5
Likes
Who likes this ?
inglorious
,
stardustx
,
lightning
,
newtechnix
,
minbox
posted the 01/19/2024 at 04:35 PM by
akinen
comments (
20
)
cloudo
posted
the 01/19/2024 at 04:41 PM
Du troll en bonne et dû forme
zekk
posted
the 01/19/2024 at 04:44 PM
grievous32
posted
the 01/19/2024 at 04:50 PM
Le truc triste dans tout ça, c'est que certains ne trollent même pas quand ils font ce genre de rapprochement...
sussudio
posted
the 01/19/2024 at 04:52 PM
zekk
posted
the 01/19/2024 at 04:57 PM
grievous32
effectivement et des deux côtés
lightning
posted
the 01/19/2024 at 05:11 PM
Excellent
volran
posted
the 01/19/2024 at 05:13 PM
excellent
stardustx
posted
the 01/19/2024 at 05:13 PM
Bientôt Indianhalo
newtechnix
posted
the 01/19/2024 at 05:16 PM
minbox
posted
the 01/19/2024 at 05:19 PM
Je préfère les exclusivités PlayStation il n’y a pas photo
keiku
posted
the 01/19/2024 at 05:27 PM
grievous32
mais un troll c'est juste une vérité qui fait réagir
shambala93
posted
the 01/19/2024 at 05:30 PM
Du troll sur des bases bien réalistes.
ghouledheleter
posted
the 01/19/2024 at 05:39 PM
Uncharted de chinitos ca m'a fini mdr
koji
posted
the 01/19/2024 at 05:46 PM
tres limite l'avant dernier uncharted de la liste
akinen
posted
the 01/19/2024 at 05:48 PM
ghouledheleter
ouais j’ai pas trouvé en anglais
y’en avait qui avaient des images trop belles coté sony et c’était donc pas équitable
sino
posted
the 01/19/2024 at 05:57 PM
Troll très intelligent, j'ai copié l'image il faut que je la garde.
romgamer6859
posted
the 01/19/2024 at 06:03 PM
halo pasfinito pour le coup mais on valide
grievous32
posted
the 01/19/2024 at 06:17 PM
Keiku
non un troll c'est pas une vérité, c'est juste basé sur une vérité ou un semblant de vérité. Une vérité qui fait réagir, c'est plus un troll, c'est juste une vérité en fait...
zekk
posted
the 01/19/2024 at 06:30 PM
grievous32
donc si c'est basé sur une vérité, ça peut être une vérité... Tout dépend du niveau de véracité de l'information
keiku
posted
the 01/19/2024 at 06:37 PM
grievous32
exactement le troll c'est juste ton positionnement face a cette vérité qui dérange... donc c'est un troll pour les fanboy xbox dans le premier cas ,un pour les fanboy sony dans le second et une simple vérité dépeinte de manière amusante pour les autres
