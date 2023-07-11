PS5 46.60 - - XSX 25.73 - - NS 132.46
LA GUERRE DES TITANS : SWITCH VS NINTENDO
Nintendo
COMPARATIF HARDWARE & SOFTWARE


BILANS PAR ANNÉES FISCALES


NOMBRES DE MILLIONS SELLER SUR SUPPORTS NINTENDO



TOUS LES JEUX AYANT PASSÉ LES 10 MILLIONS





COMPARATIF DES MEILLEURES VENTES PAR LICENCES : SWITCH VS AUTRES GÉNÉRATIONS







    azertyuiop2
    posted the 11/07/2023 at 08:44 PM by darkshao
    comments (8)
    skk posted the 11/07/2023 at 09:17 PM
    https://www.meme-arsenal.com/memes/d5ae021ece0b22a85e4e96303f0ac632.jpg
    tripy73 posted the 11/07/2023 at 09:58 PM
    skk : Il faut cliquer sur les images pour les agrandir.
    gareauxloups posted the 11/07/2023 at 10:00 PM
    GG pour le titre !
    evasnake posted the 11/08/2023 at 12:40 AM
    Enfin qqn qui classe la Switch dans sa bonne catégorie ; les consoles portables
    cyr posted the 11/08/2023 at 05:55 AM
    evasnake et non. Console hybride. Salon et portable.
    darkshao posted the 11/08/2023 at 07:50 AM
    cyr console hybride oui mais... intrinsèquement c'est une technologie mobile, donc si on doit la ranger dans l'un ou l'autre c'est plus une console portable avec extra mode "salon"
    leonr4 posted the 11/08/2023 at 09:49 AM
    et non. Console hybride. Salon et portable.

    cyr Vrai pour les switch et switch oled (hybride), mais faux pour la switch Lite qui est 100% portable.

    Si les 3 modèles sont portables ils ne sont pas tous hybride.
    cyr posted the 11/08/2023 at 10:44 AM
    leonr4 j'oublie toujours la lite, qui n'est pas pour moi une Switch mais un étron.

    darkshao les consoles actuel utilise aussi une technologie de type mobile dans l'architecture du processeur....
