LA GUERRE DES TITANS : SWITCH VS NINTENDO
Nintendo
COMPARATIF HARDWARE & SOFTWARE
BILANS PAR ANNÉES FISCALES
NOMBRES DE MILLIONS SELLER SUR SUPPORTS NINTENDO
TOUS LES JEUX AYANT PASSÉ LES 10 MILLIONS
COMPARATIF DES MEILLEURES VENTES PAR LICENCES : SWITCH VS AUTRES GÉNÉRATIONS
posted the 11/07/2023 at 08:44 PM by darkshao
darkshao
comments (8)
8
)
skk
posted
the 11/07/2023 at 09:17 PM
https://www.meme-arsenal.com/memes/d5ae021ece0b22a85e4e96303f0ac632.jpg
tripy73
posted
the 11/07/2023 at 09:58 PM
skk
: Il faut cliquer sur les images pour les agrandir.
gareauxloups
posted
the 11/07/2023 at 10:00 PM
GG pour le titre !
evasnake
posted
the 11/08/2023 at 12:40 AM
Enfin qqn qui classe la Switch dans sa bonne catégorie ; les consoles portables
cyr
posted
the 11/08/2023 at 05:55 AM
evasnake
et non. Console hybride. Salon et portable.
darkshao
posted
the 11/08/2023 at 07:50 AM
cyr
console hybride oui mais... intrinsèquement c'est une technologie mobile, donc si on doit la ranger dans l'un ou l'autre c'est plus une console portable avec extra mode "salon"
leonr4
posted
the 11/08/2023 at 09:49 AM
et non. Console hybride. Salon et portable.
cyr
Vrai pour les switch et switch oled (hybride), mais faux pour la switch Lite qui est 100% portable.
Si les 3 modèles sont portables ils ne sont pas tous hybride.
cyr
posted
the 11/08/2023 at 10:44 AM
leonr4
j'oublie toujours la lite, qui n'est pas pour moi une Switch mais un étron.
darkshao
les consoles actuel utilise aussi une technologie de type mobile dans l'architecture du processeur....
