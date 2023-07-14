profile
"Comment Vivre" de Miyazaki sortie française !
Le film tant attendu du boss sortira le 1er septembre dans nos salles !



https://www.nautiljon.com/actualite/animes/le-nouveau-hayao-miyazaki-prevu-dans-les-salles-francaises-le-1er-septembre-2023,16691.html?fbclid=IwAR0iAA3TH4rbz1kraolEFtau6JuRYxyROqBql7pE9R1J9OviO1zDStnZFfs
    posted the 07/14/2023 at 08:40 AM by kevisiano
    comments (2)
    zekk posted the 07/14/2023 at 08:43 AM
    hâte de le voir, merci pour l'info !
    rbz posted the 07/14/2023 at 09:32 AM
    Cool j'ai hâte.
