"Comment Vivre" de Miyazaki sortie française !
Le film tant attendu du boss sortira le 1er septembre dans nos salles !
https://www.nautiljon.com/actualite/animes/le-nouveau-hayao-miyazaki-prevu-dans-les-salles-francaises-le-1er-septembre-2023,16691.html?fbclid=IwAR0iAA3TH4rbz1kraolEFtau6JuRYxyROqBql7pE9R1J9OviO1zDStnZFfs
posted the 07/14/2023 at 08:40 AM by
kevisiano
comments (
2
)
zekk
posted
the 07/14/2023 at 08:43 AM
hâte de le voir, merci pour l'info !
rbz
posted
the 07/14/2023 at 09:32 AM
Cool j'ai hâte.
