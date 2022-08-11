Chiffres en millions d'exemplaires
HARDWARE
Mondial : NDS 154.02 / GB 118.69 / NS 114.33
N°3 / Wii 101.63
Japon : NDS 32.99 / GB 32.47 / NS 26.96
N°3 / 3DS 25.26
Amériques : NDS 59.93 / Wii 48.64 / NS 44.59
N°3 / GB 43.18
UE & autres : NDS 61.10 / GB 43.04 / NS 42.78
N°3 / Wii 40.24
SOFTWARE
Mondial : NDS 948.76 / Wii 921.85 / NS 917.59
N°3 / GB 501.11
Japon : Nes 225.85 / NDS 213.07 / SNES 194.85 / NS 175.19 N°4
Amériques : Wii 504.62 / NS 406.97
N°2 (+1 place Q2 2022-2023) / NDS 399.94 / ...
UE & autres : Wii 341.53 / NS 335.54
N°2 (+1 place Q2 2022-2023) / NDS 335.42 / ...
RATIO
NGC 9.59 / Wii 9.07 / NES 8.08 / NS 8.03
N°4
SNES 7.72 / WiiU 7.61 / N64 6.83 / NDS 6.16
3DS 5.12 / GBA 4.63 / GB 4.22
NBR MILLION SELLER FIRST PARTY
(en rouge = N°1)
TOP3 SERIES
(*) Chiffres non updatés
MARIO en 3D
Super Mario Odyssey NS 23.9
N°1
Super Mario 3D Land 3DS 12.9
Super Mario Galaxy Wii 12.8
+
Super Mario 3D World Bowser's Fury NS 9.4
* N°6
Super Mario 3D All-stars NS 9.1
* N°7
MARIO en 2D
Super Mario Bros NES 40.24 (+ GB & GBA classic NES = 47.5)
New Super Mario Bros NDS 30.8
New Super Mario Bros Wii 30.3
+
New Super Mario Bros U NS 13.3
* (vs WiiU 5.8 = 19.1) N°6
Super Mario Maker 2 NS 7.9
* N°11
MARIO KART
Mario Kart 8 DX NS 48.4
N°1
Mario Kart Wii Wii 37.4
Mario Kart DS NDS 23.6
+
Mario Kart Home Circuit NS 1.6
*
MARIO PARTY
Super Mario Party NS 18.4
N°1
Mario Party DS NDS 9.0
Mario Party 8 Wii 8.3
+
Mario Party Superstars NS 8.1
N°4
MARIO RPG
Mario & Luigi Bowser Inside Story Nds 3.8
Super Paper Mario Wii 3.8
Paper Mario Origami King NS
3.4*
N°3
+
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle NS 2.5
* N°4
MARIO SPORTS
Mario Tennis Aces NS 4.3
*
N°1
Mario Tennis N64 2.3
Mario Tennis Open 3DS 1.6
Mario Power Tennis [Wii-4-play] Wii 1.5 (+ GC 1.2 = 2.7)
Mario Strikers Charged Wii 2.6
Mario Strikers Battle League NS 2.2
N°2
Super Mario Strickers GC 1.6
Mario Golf Super Rush NS 2.3
*
N°1
Mario Golf Toadstool Tour GC 1.6
Mario Golf N64 1.5
AUTRES MARIO
Captain Toad Treasure Tracker NS 2.1
* vs WiiU 1.2 vs 3DS 0.1
======================
POKEMON SERIE CANONIQUE
Red & Green & Blue 31.4 (+ Yellow GB 14.6 = 46.0)
Sword & Shield NS 25.4
N°2 simple sku /
N°3 multi sku
Gold & Silver 23.1 (+ Box 2-en-1 3DS 0.2*2 + Crystal GB 6.4 = 29.9)
+
Pokémon BD/SP NS 14.9
N°5
Let's Go Pikachu & Evoli NS 14.8
N°6
Pokemon ARCEUS NS 13.9
N°7
POKEMON SPIN-OFF
Tournament DX NS 1.8
* vs WiiU 1.4
MYSTERY DUNGEON
MD Explorers of Time / Darkness NDS 5.0
MD Blue "Rescue Team" NDS 3.1 (+ Red "Rescue Team" GBA 2.1 = 5.2)
Mystery Dungeon DX NS 1.9
* N°4 simple sku & N°3 multi sku
AUTRES POKEMON
Snap N64 3.6
New Snap NS 2.7
*
N°2
======================
SPORTS / FIT
Wii Sports 82.9
Wii Sports Resort 33.1
Nintendo Switch Sports NS 6.2
N°3
Wii Fit 22.7
Wii Fit Plus 21.2
Ring Fit Adventure NS 14.9
N°3
======================
ZELDA 3D
Breath of the Wild NS 27.8
(vs WiiU 1.6 = 29.4)
N°1
Ocarina of Time N64 7.6 (+ 3DS 6.4 = 14.0)
Twilight Princess Wii 7.2 (+ GC 1.6 + HD WiiU 1.3 = 10.1)
+
Skyward Sword NS 3.9
* (vs Wii 4.0 = 7.9) N°7 simple sku
ZELDA 2D
The Legend of Zelda Nes 6.5 (+ [NES classic] GBA 0.9 = 7.4)
Link's Awakening NS 6.1
* (+ GB 3.9 + DX GBC 2.2 = 11.6)
N°2 simple sku /
N°3 multi sku (version NS seul)
A Link to the Past SNES 4.6 (+ GBA 2.8 = 7.4)
======================
DONKEY KONG PLATEFORME
DK Country SNES 9.3 (+ GB 2.2 + GBA 1.9 = 13.4)
DK Country Returns Wii 6.5 (+ 3DS 2.9 = 9.4)
DK64 N64 5.3
DK Country 2 Diddy's Kong Quest SNES 5.2 (+ GBA 1.2 = 6.4)
DK Country Returns Tropical Freeze NS 4.1
* (+ WiiU 1.7 = 5.8 ) N°5 simple & multi sku
======================
ANIMAL CROSSING
Animal Crossing New Horizon NS 40.2
N°1
Animal Crossing New Leaf 3DS 13.0
Animal Crossing Wild World NDS 11.8
======================
SUPER SMASH BROS
Super Smash Bros Ultimate NS 29.5
N°1
Super Smash Bros for WiiU 5.4 + 3DS 9.6 = 15.0
Super Smash Bros. Brawl Wii 13.3
======================
BRAIN TRAINING
Brain Training NDS 19.0
More Brain Training NDS 14.9
Big Brain Academy NDS 6.5
Big Brain Academy Wii Degree Wii 3.7
Big Brain Academy Brain vs. Brain NS 1.6
* N°5
Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training for Switch NS 1.2
* N°6
======================
KIRBY PLATEFORME
Kirby and the Forgotten Land NS 4.5
N°1 (passe 1er Q2 2022-2023)
Dream Land GB 5.1
Kirby Star Allies NS 4.0
*
N°3
======================
YOSHI PLATEFORME
SMW 2 Yoshi Island SNES 4.2 (+ [SMAdv 3] GBA 2.9 = 7.1)
Yoshi Island DS NDS 3.3
Yoshi Crafted World NS 3.0
*
N°3
======================
METROID Tout confondu
Metroid Dread NS 2.9
*
N°1 simple sku /
N°2 multi sku
Metroid Prime GC 2.8 (+ Wii-4-Play Trilogy* 0.7 = 3.5)
Metroid NES 2.7 (+ [Classic Nes] GBA 0.1 = 2.8 )
METROID PF2D
Metroid Dread NS 2.9
*
N°1
Metroid NES 2.7(+ [Classic Nes] GBA 0.1 = 2.8 )
Metroid II Return of Samus GB 1.7
======================
WARIOWARE
WW Smooth Moves Wii 2.9
WW Touched! NDS 2.3
WW Get It Together! NS 1.3
*
N°3
======================
LUIGI'S MANSION
Luigi's Mansion 3 NS 11.4
*
N°1
Luigi's Mansion 2 Dark Moon 3DS 6.5
Luigi's Mansion NGC 3.5
======================
SPLATOON
Splatoon 2 NS 13.3
*
N°1
Splatoon 3 NS 7.9
N°2
Splatoon WiiU 4.9
======================
FIRE EMBLEM
The three houses NS 3.8
*
N°1
Awakening 3DS 3.1
Fates 3DS 2.4
======================
PIKMIN
Pikmin 3 NS 2.2
* (+ WiiU 1.2 = 3.4)
N°1
Pikmin NGC 1.7 (+ Wii-4-Play 0.7 = 2.4)
Pikmin 2 NGC 1.2 (+ Wii-4-Play 0.6 = 1.8 )
======================
XENOBLADE
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 NS 2.5
* (+ 0.2* Norna = 2.7)
N°1 simple sku / N°2 multi sku
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 NS 1.7
N°2 (nouveau)
Xenoblade Chronicles Def.Ed NS
1.7* (+ Wii 0.9 + 3DS 0.6 = 3.2)
N°3 (passe 3e Q2 2022-2023)
Xenoblade Chronicles X WiiU 0.9
Xenoblade 3 NS ?
======================
WARRIORS
Hyrule Warriors 2 l'ère du fléau NS 4.0
*
N°1
Hyrule Warriors WiiU 1.3 (+ 3DS 0.6 + NS 0.4
= 2.2)
FE Warriors NS 1.0
+ 3DS 0.3 = 1.3
FE Warriors Three Hopes NS 1.0
======================
CLUBHOUSE GAMES
51 Worldwide Games NS 4.2
*
N°1
42 jeux indémodables NDS 3.3
======================
MII-SERIES
Miitopia NS 1.7
* (vs 3DS 1.2)
======================
VERSUS
Mike Tyson's Punch-Out!! NES 3.0
Arms NS 2.7
*
N°2
Punch-Out!! Wii 1.4
MINI-JEUX
NintendoLand WiiU 5.2
1-2 Switch NS 3.6
*
N°2
BEAT'EM ALL
Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 NS 1.5
*
N°1
Astral Chain NS 1.3
*
N°2
Bayonetta 2 NS 1.1
* (vs Bayonetta 1+2 WiiU 1.0)
N°3 / N°1 multi sku