Chiffres en millions d'exemplairesMondial : NDS 154.02 / GB 118.69 /N°3 / Wii 101.63Japon : NDS 32.99 / GB 32.47 /N°3 / 3DS 25.26Amériques : NDS 59.93 / Wii 48.64 /N°3 / GB 43.18UE & autres : NDS 61.10 / GB 43.04 /N°3 / Wii 40.24Mondial : NDS 948.76 / Wii 921.85 /N°3 / GB 501.11Japon : Nes 225.85 / NDS 213.07 / SNES 194.85 /Amériques : Wii 504.62 /N°2 (+1 place Q2 2022-2023) / NDS 399.94 / ...UE & autres : Wii 341.53 /N°2 (+1 place Q2 2022-2023) / NDS 335.42 / ...NGC 9.59 / Wii 9.07 / NES 8.08 /N°4SNES 7.72 / WiiU 7.61 / N64 6.83 / NDS 6.163DS 5.12 / GBA 4.63 / GB 4.22(en rouge = N°1)(*) Chiffres non updatésN°1Super Mario 3D Land 3DS 12.9Super Mario Galaxy Wii 12.8* N°6* N°7Super Mario Bros NES 40.24 (+ GB & GBA classic NES = 47.5)New Super Mario Bros NDS 30.8New Super Mario Bros Wii 30.3* (vs WiiU 5.8 = 19.1) N°6* N°11N°1Mario Kart Wii Wii 37.4Mario Kart DS NDS 23.6N°1Mario Party DS NDS 9.0Mario Party 8 Wii 8.3N°4Mario & Luigi Bowser Inside Story Nds 3.8Super Paper Mario Wii 3.83.4*N°3* N°4N°1Mario Tennis N64 2.3Mario Tennis Open 3DS 1.6Mario Power Tennis [Wii-4-play] Wii 1.5 (+ GC 1.2 = 2.7)Mario Strikers Charged Wii 2.6N°2Super Mario Strickers GC 1.6N°1Mario Golf Toadstool Tour GC 1.6Mario Golf N64 1.5* vs WiiU 1.2 vs 3DS 0.1======================Red & Green & Blue 31.4 (+ Yellow GB 14.6 = 46.0)N°2 simple sku /N°3 multi skuGold & Silver 23.1 (+ Box 2-en-1 3DS 0.2*2 + Crystal GB 6.4 = 29.9)N°5N°6N°7* vs WiiU 1.4MD Explorers of Time / Darkness NDS 5.0MD Blue "Rescue Team" NDS 3.1 (+ Red "Rescue Team" GBA 2.1 = 5.2)* N°4 simple sku & N°3 multi skuSnap N64 3.6N°2======================Wii Sports 82.9Wii Sports Resort 33.1N°3Wii Fit 22.7Wii Fit Plus 21.2N°3======================(vs WiiU 1.6 = 29.4)N°1Ocarina of Time N64 7.6 (+ 3DS 6.4 = 14.0)Twilight Princess Wii 7.2 (+ GC 1.6 + HD WiiU 1.3 = 10.1)* (vs Wii 4.0 = 7.9) N°7 simple skuThe Legend of Zelda Nes 6.5 (+ [NES classic] GBA 0.9 = 7.4)* (+ GB 3.9 + DX GBC 2.2 = 11.6)N°2 simple sku /N°3 multi sku (version NS seul)A Link to the Past SNES 4.6 (+ GBA 2.8 = 7.4)======================DK Country SNES 9.3 (+ GB 2.2 + GBA 1.9 = 13.4)DK Country Returns Wii 6.5 (+ 3DS 2.9 = 9.4)DK64 N64 5.3DK Country 2 Diddy's Kong Quest SNES 5.2 (+ GBA 1.2 = 6.4)* (+ WiiU 1.7 = 5.8 ) N°5 simple & multi sku======================N°1Animal Crossing New Leaf 3DS 13.0Animal Crossing Wild World NDS 11.8======================N°1Super Smash Bros for WiiU 5.4 + 3DS 9.6 = 15.0Super Smash Bros. Brawl Wii 13.3======================Brain Training NDS 19.0More Brain Training NDS 14.9Big Brain Academy NDS 6.5Big Brain Academy Wii Degree Wii 3.7* N°5* N°6======================N°1 (passe 1er Q2 2022-2023)Dream Land GB 5.1N°3======================SMW 2 Yoshi Island SNES 4.2 (+ [SMAdv 3] GBA 2.9 = 7.1)Yoshi Island DS NDS 3.3N°3======================N°1 simple sku /N°2 multi skuMetroid Prime GC 2.8 (+ Wii-4-Play Trilogy* 0.7 = 3.5)Metroid NES 2.7 (+ [Classic Nes] GBA 0.1 = 2.8 )N°1Metroid NES 2.7(+ [Classic Nes] GBA 0.1 = 2.8 )Metroid II Return of Samus GB 1.7======================WW Smooth Moves Wii 2.9WW Touched! NDS 2.3N°3======================N°1Luigi's Mansion 2 Dark Moon 3DS 6.5Luigi's Mansion NGC 3.5======================N°1img=20]http://www.gamekyo.com/images_1/3b952461a4a5ba05b0ba4e9ea57497e220210201161416.jpg[/img] N°2Splatoon WiiU 4.9======================N°1Awakening 3DS 3.1Fates 3DS 2.4======================* (+ WiiU 1.2 = 3.4)N°1Pikmin NGC 1.7 (+ Wii-4-Play 0.7 = 2.4)Pikmin 2 NGC 1.2 (+ Wii-4-Play 0.6 = 1.8 )======================* (+ 0.2* Norna = 2.7)N°1 simple sku / N°2 multi skuN°2 (nouveau)1.7* (+ Wii 0.9 + 3DS 0.6 = 3.2)N°3 (passe 3e Q2 2022-2023)Xenoblade Chronicles X WiiU 0.9Xenoblade 3 NS ?======================N°1Hyrule Warriors WiiU 1.3 (+ 3DS 0.6 += 2.2)+ 3DS 0.3 = 1.3======================N°142 jeux indémodables NDS 3.3======================* (vs 3DS 1.2)======================Mike Tyson's Punch-Out!! NES 3.0N°2Punch-Out!! Wii 1.4NintendoLand WiiU 5.2N°2N°1N°2* (vs Bayonetta 1+2 WiiU 1.0)N°3 / N°1 multi sku