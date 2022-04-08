Gohan, reveille toi et montre lui quel est ton véritable pouvoir.
profile
amassous
164
Likes
Likers
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1344
visites since opening : 3551918
amassous > blog
Un figurine Vegeto classe annoncé






Vegeto aurait pu tuer Buu comme ça.
Rappel: l'attaque s'appel la "Spirit Sword"




Bon sinon y'a d'autre figurines DBZ annoncé mais elle sont moche je les partage même pas
    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    yanissou, killia, kujiraldine
    posted the 08/04/2022 at 11:43 AM by amassous
    comments (12)
    yanissou posted the 08/04/2022 at 11:48 AM
    la classe je kiffe cette attaque ,à l'époque je la faisait tt le temps dans budokai tenkaichi 3

    Des nouvelles de la figurine de Itachi ?
    amassous posted the 08/04/2022 at 11:51 AM
    yanissou Non pas de news .
    yanissou posted the 08/04/2022 at 11:52 AM
    amassous ah faut patienter elle est tellement classe
    cladstrife59 posted the 08/04/2022 at 11:55 AM
    Le plus badass et avec sa couleur de cheveux classique
    amassous posted the 08/04/2022 at 11:57 AM
    cladstrife59 Même cheveux noir il est tarpin classe.
    cladstrife59 posted the 08/04/2022 at 11:58 AM
    amassous oui en noir et doré, ça reste ma fusion préféré
    kageyama posted the 08/04/2022 at 12:17 PM
    elle mesure combien de cm?
    testament posted the 08/04/2022 at 12:27 PM
    linkudo posted the 08/04/2022 at 12:49 PM
    pas mal
    kageyama c'est une question indiscrète
    amassous posted the 08/04/2022 at 12:51 PM
    kageyama c’est de la gamme GxMateria donc ~20cm je pense.
    cliana posted the 08/04/2022 at 01:01 PM
    kageyama "elle mesure combien de cm?"

    Hum, tu sais, il y a les MP pour ça

    Amassous ; King Size donc
    ducknsexe posted the 08/04/2022 at 01:17 PM
    Vegeto qui lance un cornet au citron
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo