ajouter un titre
jenicris
jenicris
> blog
Arrowhead Game Studios développe un jeu pour PlayStation (Xdev)
Jeux:
Helldivers (2015)
Helldivers (Limited Edition Bundle) (2015)
Gauntlet: Lilith the Necromancer (2014)
Gauntlet: Slayer Edition (2014)
Showdown Effect, The (2013)
Magicka (2011)
https://www.resetera.com/threads/playstation-studios-ot26-ghost-of-spartacus-update-new-info-cooking-in-post-7651.560977/page-257#post-84868480
posted the 04/08/2022 at 06:25 PM by
jenicris
comments (
10
)
romgamer6859
posted
the 04/08/2022 at 06:32 PM
Il est temps qu'on ait un event, ça commence à faire pas mal de projets à dévoiler
jenicris
posted
the 04/08/2022 at 06:33 PM
romgamer6859
en fait ils ont probablement bien plus de 25 jeux en développement.
On n'a rien vu, mais vraiment rien vu.
skuldleif
posted
the 04/08/2022 at 06:37 PM
romgamer6859
ils ont pas de consoles a vendre c'est ca le probleme ,ils doivent s'en rendre compte avec les cartouche balancé dans le vide
jenicris
posted
the 04/08/2022 at 06:38 PM
skuldleif
ça va pas duré.
romgamer6859
posted
the 04/08/2022 at 06:40 PM
jenicris
skuldleif
20 millions de ps5 quand même c'est pas rien. Et dans le lot il y a sûrement des jeux service qui fonctionnent dans la durée ou des plus petits projets
jenicris
posted
the 04/08/2022 at 06:42 PM
romgamer6859
non mais quand Sony va lâcher les stocks ça va être un carnage. Le nombre de mec qui la veulent et qui l'ont pas encore, notamment aux USA c'est délirant.
Après ouais 20 millions c'est bien mais imagine si l'offre répondait a la demande ?
romgamer6859
posted
the 04/08/2022 at 06:47 PM
jenicris
j'espère quand même qu'ils vont pas trop temporiser à cause de ça au niveau des annonces et des sorties car pour l'instant on a god of war et spider man 2/wolverine mais rien entre
jenicris
posted
the 04/08/2022 at 06:48 PM
romgamer6859
y a exactement 10 jeux a service. C'est les chiffres officiels de Sony.
jenicris
posted
the 04/08/2022 at 06:50 PM
romgamer6859
je pense qu'ils attendent surtout de faire la com pour Ragnarok et une date et après ils vont enchaîner sur un gros event.
zekk
posted
the 04/08/2022 at 06:56 PM
Hellsdivers est un de mes jeux multi préférés
