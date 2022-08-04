profile
Arrowhead Game Studios développe un jeu pour PlayStation (Xdev)


Jeux:

Helldivers (2015)
Helldivers (Limited Edition Bundle) (2015)
Gauntlet: Lilith the Necromancer (2014)
Gauntlet: Slayer Edition (2014)
Showdown Effect, The (2013)
Magicka (2011)

https://www.resetera.com/threads/playstation-studios-ot26-ghost-of-spartacus-update-new-info-cooking-in-post-7651.560977/page-257#post-84868480
    posted the 04/08/2022 at 06:25 PM by jenicris
    comments (10)
    romgamer6859 posted the 04/08/2022 at 06:32 PM
    Il est temps qu'on ait un event, ça commence à faire pas mal de projets à dévoiler
    jenicris posted the 04/08/2022 at 06:33 PM
    romgamer6859 en fait ils ont probablement bien plus de 25 jeux en développement.
    On n'a rien vu, mais vraiment rien vu.
    skuldleif posted the 04/08/2022 at 06:37 PM
    romgamer6859 ils ont pas de consoles a vendre c'est ca le probleme ,ils doivent s'en rendre compte avec les cartouche balancé dans le vide
    jenicris posted the 04/08/2022 at 06:38 PM
    skuldleif ça va pas duré.
    romgamer6859 posted the 04/08/2022 at 06:40 PM
    jenicris skuldleif 20 millions de ps5 quand même c'est pas rien. Et dans le lot il y a sûrement des jeux service qui fonctionnent dans la durée ou des plus petits projets
    jenicris posted the 04/08/2022 at 06:42 PM
    romgamer6859 non mais quand Sony va lâcher les stocks ça va être un carnage. Le nombre de mec qui la veulent et qui l'ont pas encore, notamment aux USA c'est délirant.

    Après ouais 20 millions c'est bien mais imagine si l'offre répondait a la demande ?
    romgamer6859 posted the 04/08/2022 at 06:47 PM
    jenicris j'espère quand même qu'ils vont pas trop temporiser à cause de ça au niveau des annonces et des sorties car pour l'instant on a god of war et spider man 2/wolverine mais rien entre
    jenicris posted the 04/08/2022 at 06:48 PM
    romgamer6859 y a exactement 10 jeux a service. C'est les chiffres officiels de Sony.
    jenicris posted the 04/08/2022 at 06:50 PM
    romgamer6859 je pense qu'ils attendent surtout de faire la com pour Ragnarok et une date et après ils vont enchaîner sur un gros event.
    zekk posted the 04/08/2022 at 06:56 PM
    Hellsdivers est un de mes jeux multi préférés
