Quand les séries US des années 80 et les animes jap se rencontrent
Anime
... ça marche trop bien





Bon après, c'est 2 des anime jap les plus occidentaux existant, mais franchement ça le fait!!

et tant qu'on est face à du black Lagoon avec des film occidentaux

    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    opthomas, killia
    posted the 12/05/2021 at 08:14 PM by kraken
    comments (5)
    testament posted the 12/05/2021 at 08:25 PM
    Garde la pêche.
    darkxehanort94 posted the 12/05/2021 at 09:14 PM
    testament Saleté d'Extraterrestre !
    guiguif posted the 12/05/2021 at 09:23 PM
    testament commence pas
    axlenz posted the 12/05/2021 at 09:35 PM
    testament là tu cherches
    testament posted the 12/05/2021 at 09:49 PM
    Tranquille les gars, faut se détendre.
