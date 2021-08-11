profile
Vous allez jouer (jouez déjà) à FH5 sur quelle plate-forme ?
PC
XSX
XSS
One Fat/S
One X
Xcloud

Sachant que pas mal de personnes ici ont l'air de vouloir y jouer.

Vivement demain.
    posted the 11/08/2021 at 12:38 PM by jenicris
    comments (24)
    ioop posted the 11/08/2021 at 12:41 PM
    XSS
    mafacenligne posted the 11/08/2021 at 12:42 PM
    One S + GamePass
    anthurus posted the 11/08/2021 at 12:43 PM
    XSX
    victornewman posted the 11/08/2021 at 12:44 PM
    XSX
    jaysennnin posted the 11/08/2021 at 12:44 PM
    xsx
    jaysennnin posted the 11/08/2021 at 12:49 PM
    petit hs : faudrait que quelqu'un pense à creer un club gamekyo dans le jeu
    jamrock posted the 11/08/2021 at 12:55 PM
    PC.
    metroidvania posted the 11/08/2021 at 12:57 PM
    Ps5
    shockadelica posted the 11/08/2021 at 01:00 PM
    Demain sur XCloud
    leonr4 posted the 11/08/2021 at 01:00 PM
    PC
    romgamer6859 posted the 11/08/2021 at 01:01 PM
    XSX
    nobleswan posted the 11/08/2021 at 01:02 PM
    XSX
    shining posted the 11/08/2021 at 01:07 PM
    pc
    birdgameful posted the 11/08/2021 at 01:10 PM
    PC
    alexkidd posted the 11/08/2021 at 01:12 PM
    pc
    shambala93 posted the 11/08/2021 at 01:14 PM
    PC
    junaldinho posted the 11/08/2021 at 01:16 PM
    XSX
    churos45 posted the 11/08/2021 at 01:18 PM
    XSX
    cjmusashi posted the 11/08/2021 at 01:25 PM
    XSX
    aiolia081 posted the 11/08/2021 at 01:28 PM
    Je suis sur Series X et c'est une grosse claque

    metroidvania VU
    dyson85 posted the 11/08/2021 at 01:32 PM
    Tout le monde à la serie x on dirait..
    Question,jusqu a quel resolition et framerate je peux y jouer sur xcloud etant donné que j ai la fibre?
    jenicris posted the 11/08/2021 at 01:33 PM
    dyson85 1080/60
    l3andr3 posted the 11/08/2021 at 01:39 PM
    Pc et xsx
    wickette posted the 11/08/2021 at 01:44 PM
    J'y joue déjà, sur PC. Pas besoin de XSX quand t'as un PC sauf si t'as la flemme d'acheter un long cable hdmi
