jenicris
Vous allez jouer (jouez déjà) à FH5 sur quelle plate-forme ?
PC
XSX
XSS
One Fat/S
One X
Xcloud
Sachant que pas mal de personnes ici ont l'air de vouloir y jouer.
Vivement demain.
posted the 11/08/2021 at 12:38 PM by
jenicris
comments (
24
)
ioop
posted
the 11/08/2021 at 12:41 PM
XSS
mafacenligne
posted
the 11/08/2021 at 12:42 PM
One S + GamePass
anthurus
posted
the 11/08/2021 at 12:43 PM
XSX
victornewman
posted
the 11/08/2021 at 12:44 PM
XSX
jaysennnin
posted
the 11/08/2021 at 12:44 PM
xsx
jaysennnin
posted
the 11/08/2021 at 12:49 PM
petit hs : faudrait que quelqu'un pense à creer un club gamekyo dans le jeu
jamrock
posted
the 11/08/2021 at 12:55 PM
PC.
metroidvania
posted
the 11/08/2021 at 12:57 PM
Ps5
shockadelica
posted
the 11/08/2021 at 01:00 PM
Demain sur XCloud
leonr4
posted
the 11/08/2021 at 01:00 PM
PC
romgamer6859
posted
the 11/08/2021 at 01:01 PM
XSX
nobleswan
posted
the 11/08/2021 at 01:02 PM
XSX
shining
posted
the 11/08/2021 at 01:07 PM
pc
birdgameful
posted
the 11/08/2021 at 01:10 PM
PC
alexkidd
posted
the 11/08/2021 at 01:12 PM
pc
shambala93
posted
the 11/08/2021 at 01:14 PM
PC
junaldinho
posted
the 11/08/2021 at 01:16 PM
XSX
churos45
posted
the 11/08/2021 at 01:18 PM
XSX
cjmusashi
posted
the 11/08/2021 at 01:25 PM
XSX
aiolia081
posted
the 11/08/2021 at 01:28 PM
Je suis sur Series X et c'est une grosse claque
metroidvania
VU
dyson85
posted
the 11/08/2021 at 01:32 PM
Tout le monde à la serie x on dirait..
Question,jusqu a quel resolition et framerate je peux y jouer sur xcloud etant donné que j ai la fibre?
jenicris
posted
the 11/08/2021 at 01:33 PM
dyson85
1080/60
l3andr3
posted
the 11/08/2021 at 01:39 PM
Pc et xsx
wickette
posted
the 11/08/2021 at 01:44 PM
J'y joue déjà, sur PC. Pas besoin de XSX quand t'as un PC sauf si t'as la flemme d'acheter un long cable hdmi
