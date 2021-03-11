J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
Achat: deux livres magnifiques


On va attaquer ça rapidement
Peter Pan d’abord bien sur.
    tags :
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    stardustx, bladagun, torotoro59, yanissou
    posted the 11/03/2021 at 04:18 PM by amassous
    comments (14)
    bladagun posted the 11/03/2021 at 04:29 PM
    Ils sont magnifique
    amassous posted the 11/03/2021 at 04:34 PM
    bladagun et les tranches, l’interieur
    J’aurais eu ça en cadeau mino j’aurais adoré
    yanissou posted the 11/03/2021 at 04:37 PM
    ah ouais les couverture sont magnifique
    conbien les 2 ?
    amassous posted the 11/03/2021 at 04:39 PM
    yanissou 30€ unité quand même
    hurri posted the 11/03/2021 at 04:48 PM
    amassous : Vraiment chouette, bonne lecture
    yanissou posted the 11/03/2021 at 04:49 PM
    amassous ah ouais quand même
    amassous posted the 11/03/2021 at 04:54 PM
    yanissou C’est des gros livres avec des trucs dedans.
    https://youtu.be/pOBrTra8Yf8
    amassous posted the 11/03/2021 at 04:55 PM
    hurri Merci !
    yanissou posted the 11/03/2021 at 05:03 PM
    amassous ah ouais c'est genre un livre à moitié pop up sympa
    fuji posted the 11/03/2021 at 05:04 PM
    Vraiment joli, je viens de trouver ce que je vais offrir a ma femme pour noel merci ^^
    amassous posted the 11/03/2021 at 05:07 PM
    yanissou Voilà t’a capté.
    fuji T’est un bon, mieux que du parfum
    victornewman posted the 11/03/2021 at 05:21 PM
    amassous je viens de les acheter en digital pour lire sur ma tablette
    sephiroth07 posted the 11/03/2021 at 05:25 PM
    amassous fuji tout comme toi grosse idée cadeau d'un coup elle qui adore ce genre de gros ouvrage

    Juste, c'est en fr dedans ou pas?
    fuji posted the 11/03/2021 at 05:33 PM
    Sephiroth07 oui francais , il y'en a d'autres qui ne sont pas encore traduit parcontre.
    En esperant que la belle et la bete sorte avant noel c'est son conte preferé ca ferait encore + d'effet
