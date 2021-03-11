accueil
J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous
Achat: deux livres magnifiques
On va attaquer ça rapidement
Peter Pan d’abord bien sur.
tags :
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
stardustx
,
bladagun
,
torotoro59
,
yanissou
posted the 11/03/2021 at 04:18 PM by amassous
amassous
comments (14)
14
)
bladagun
posted
the 11/03/2021 at 04:29 PM
Ils sont magnifique
amassous
posted
the 11/03/2021 at 04:34 PM
bladagun
et les tranches, l’interieur
J’aurais eu ça en cadeau mino j’aurais adoré
yanissou
posted
the 11/03/2021 at 04:37 PM
ah ouais les couverture sont magnifique
conbien les 2 ?
amassous
posted
the 11/03/2021 at 04:39 PM
yanissou
30€ unité quand même
hurri
posted
the 11/03/2021 at 04:48 PM
amassous
: Vraiment chouette, bonne lecture
yanissou
posted
the 11/03/2021 at 04:49 PM
amassous
ah ouais quand même
amassous
posted
the 11/03/2021 at 04:54 PM
yanissou
C’est des gros livres avec des trucs dedans.
https://youtu.be/pOBrTra8Yf8
amassous
posted
the 11/03/2021 at 04:55 PM
hurri
Merci !
yanissou
posted
the 11/03/2021 at 05:03 PM
amassous
ah ouais c'est genre un livre à moitié pop up sympa
fuji
posted
the 11/03/2021 at 05:04 PM
Vraiment joli, je viens de trouver ce que je vais offrir a ma femme pour noel merci ^^
amassous
posted
the 11/03/2021 at 05:07 PM
yanissou
Voilà t’a capté.
fuji
T’est un bon, mieux que du parfum
victornewman
posted
the 11/03/2021 at 05:21 PM
amassous
je viens de les acheter en digital pour lire sur ma tablette
sephiroth07
posted
the 11/03/2021 at 05:25 PM
amassous
fuji
tout comme toi grosse idée cadeau d'un coup elle qui adore ce genre de gros ouvrage
Juste, c'est en fr dedans ou pas?
fuji
posted
the 11/03/2021 at 05:33 PM
Sephiroth07
oui francais , il y'en a d'autres qui ne sont pas encore traduit parcontre.
En esperant que la belle et la bete sorte avant noel c'est son conte preferé ca ferait encore + d'effet
