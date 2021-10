Return of the True Demon – releasing November 12 (¥ 980 or $8.59)



In the World of Shadows, Sophia gives the protagonist a menorah, which is said to grant either great power or a swift death. With the menorah in hand, the protagonist will be forced to face the terrible Fiends that appear before him. Once a fiend is defeated, they will be unlocked for fusion. And by defeating the Demon-fiend, his Essence can be obtained. Can you survive against the Fiends and their deathly power?



A Goddess in Training – releasing November 12 ( ¥ 450 or $3.95)



Near the Tokyo Tower, the protagonist is stopped by the goddess Artemis. Help her in her quest to find a training partner. Clear the mission to recruit Artemis and unlock her for demon fusion.



The Rage of a Queen – releasing November 12 ( ¥ 400 or $3.50)



Cleopatra gets stripped of her position as a representative and gets banished from the Bethel Egypt branch. The protagonist then receives a request to check on her. Clear the mission to recruit Cleopatra and unlock her for demon fusion.



The Doctor’s Last Wish – releasing November 12 ( ¥ 400 or $3.50)



A Bethel researcher working on a certain project has gone missing. The protagonist then seeks out the researcher, only to cross paths with the Tyrant Mephisto. Fulfill certain conditions to recruit Mephisto and unlock him for demon fusion.



Mitama Dance of Wealth / Mitama Dance of EXP / Mitama Dance of Miracles – releasing November 12 ( ¥ 350 or $3.00 each)



Mitama Dance of Wealth will cause Saki Mitama, a rare demon that drops expensive items, to appear at a greatly increased rate. This should make it much easier to earn Macca. With Mitama Dance of EXP, Ara Mitama and Kushi Mitama, rare demons that drop items that grant experience, will appear at a greatly increased rate. This should be just the thing to help your party level up. Lastly, Mitama Dance of Miracles will increase the appearance rate of Nigi Mitama, a rare demon that drops Glory, which is essential for obtaining Miracles. Seeking Glory will greatly assist you in your adventures.



Safety difficulty



The Safety difficulty will also be added as a free DLC. This mode can be enjoyed even by those who are new to RPGs.



Shin Megami Tensei V DLC bundle ( ¥ 2,952 or $25.88 without game, ¥ 12,830 or $112.49 with game)



We will also offer the SMTV DLC Bundle, which contains all paid DLC for a discounted price. In addition, there will be a set that includes the digital version of SMT5 and all DLC.



Is there any post-game content like New Game Plus, where character stats are carried over to a new playthrough?



Yes, you will be able to start a new playthrough with certain attributes carried over after clearing the game. There are two ways to transfer save data: “Newborn” and “Reborn”.



Newborn: Transfers Demon Compendium and enemy analysis data, but the difficulty will not be affected too drastically. Some demons and Miracles can only be obtained with multiple playthroughs, so please choose the method that works best for you.



Reborn: Transfers protagonist level, skills, all demons, Macca, items, etc. for easier replay.

Atlus a détaillé lors de sa 4e et dernière présentation les DLC qui accompagneront la sortie de Shin Megami Tensei V, dont un mode facile(gratuit). Il est également mention du New Game +.