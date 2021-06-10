J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous > blog
Un nouvelle illustration de Yuya Takahashi
Rappel sur Takahashi c'est le meilleur animateur de DBS.

Voila la vidéo ou il réalise le dessin, puis le résultat final.



    posted the 10/06/2021 at 03:01 PM by amassous
    comments (2)
    dai posted the 10/06/2021 at 03:37 PM
    il a jamais été animateur sur DBZ. Apres oui son style s'inspire beaucoup de dbz époque de Yamamuro. C'est lui qui a signé les plus beau cuts dans DBS en terme graphique vu que c'était du dbz style.
    amassous posted the 10/06/2021 at 03:41 PM
    dai ah je confond il a fait quoi avant super?
