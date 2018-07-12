profile
Super Smash Bros Ultimate
name : Super Smash Bros Ultimate
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : HAL Laboratory
genre : combat
multiplayer : 1 à 8 (local et online)
european release date : 12/07/2018
chiotgamer
chiotgamer
Vends 12kg de sel de guérande - prix à débattre.






ÉTAPE 1 : Faire croire à un perso Dark Souls

ÉTAPE 2 : Annoncer Sora

ÉTAPE 3 : Récolter mon SEL




    tags : le sel
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    gaeon, liquidsnake66, killia
    posted the 10/05/2021 at 03:00 PM by chiotgamer
    comments (9)
    palan posted the 10/05/2021 at 03:03 PM
    Impossible un personnage dark souls dans smatch.
    octobar posted the 10/05/2021 at 03:04 PM
    Quand je pense que Bernard Tapie n'a pas pu assister à cette ultime présentation.
    guiguif posted the 10/05/2021 at 03:09 PM
    palan en quoi ?
    victornewman posted the 10/05/2021 at 03:10 PM
    octobar tu es une bonne personne .
    chiotgamer posted the 10/05/2021 at 03:10 PM
    octobar
    shigerumawa posted the 10/05/2021 at 03:12 PM
    berk ça pue le marais..
    liquidsnake66 posted the 10/05/2021 at 03:15 PM
    mafacenligne posted the 10/05/2021 at 03:16 PM
    si on n'a plu d'électricité ,ça servira à conserver nos aliments !
    olimar59 posted the 10/05/2021 at 03:22 PM
    Quel que soit le perso, ça aurait raler...
    Avec le nombre et la diversité de perso, j'ai quand même du mal à comprendre
