Coco l'asticot.
19
name :
God of War Ragnarok
platform :
Playstation 5
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Sony Studios
genre :
action
other versions :
PlayStation 4
Playstation 5
-
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
134
God Of War Ragnarok :Bande annonce Vf
Tuerie.
escobar
posted
the 10/04/2021 at 04:00 PM
kujotaro
posted
the 10/04/2021 at 04:03 PM
J'adore
yanissou
posted
the 10/04/2021 at 04:06 PM
la vf etait tellement exellente j'ai trop hate d'une date et de l'ouverture des preco
erros
posted
the 10/04/2021 at 04:09 PM
J'adhère! day one comme tlou2! ça va être épique!
wilhelm
posted
the 10/04/2021 at 04:24 PM
Je pense toujours que Bigard aurait fait un excellent Kratos.
jenicris
posted
the 10/04/2021 at 04:38 PM
Très bonne VF.
lz
posted
the 10/04/2021 at 04:38 PM
C'est pas un nouveau trailer
guiguif
posted
the 10/04/2021 at 04:50 PM
lz
bah c'est marqué "bande annonce en VF", pas "nouveau trailer" nan ?
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 10/04/2021 at 05:13 PM
wilhelm
Et Dieudo pour Thor.
Autant c'est LE jeu qui va me faire acheter la PS5, autant je dois admettre que je vois aucune différence avec GOW4 avec ce trailer.
lz
posted
the 10/04/2021 at 05:34 PM
guiguif
: oui autant pour moi
En tout cas, ça ne peut pas faire de mal de revoir le trailer d'un tel jeu
bigb0ss
posted
the 10/04/2021 at 05:41 PM
hebuspsa
posted
the 10/04/2021 at 07:12 PM
[url]
https://youtu.be/z-WmIK_KIn4[/url]
/> Le lien officiel de Playstation France
kratoszeus
posted
the 10/04/2021 at 07:36 PM
La voix se chrisopher juge collé bien plus à kratos que cette vf. Sinon les autres voix ca passe.
bold
En tout cas, ça ne peut pas faire de mal de revoir le trailer d'un tel jeu