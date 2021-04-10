.Coco l'asticot.
God of War Ragnarok
19
name : God of War Ragnarok
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Sony Studios
genre : action
other versions : PlayStation 4 Playstation 5 -
kurosama
kurosama
kurosama > blog
God Of War Ragnarok :Bande annonce Vf
Tuerie.
    posted the 10/04/2021 at 03:59 PM by kurosama
    comments (13)
    escobar posted the 10/04/2021 at 04:00 PM
    kujotaro posted the 10/04/2021 at 04:03 PM
    J'adore
    yanissou posted the 10/04/2021 at 04:06 PM
    la vf etait tellement exellente j'ai trop hate d'une date et de l'ouverture des preco
    erros posted the 10/04/2021 at 04:09 PM
    J'adhère! day one comme tlou2! ça va être épique!
    wilhelm posted the 10/04/2021 at 04:24 PM
    Je pense toujours que Bigard aurait fait un excellent Kratos.
    jenicris posted the 10/04/2021 at 04:38 PM
    Très bonne VF.
    lz posted the 10/04/2021 at 04:38 PM
    C'est pas un nouveau trailer
    guiguif posted the 10/04/2021 at 04:50 PM
    lz bah c'est marqué "bande annonce en VF", pas "nouveau trailer" nan ?
    marcelpatulacci posted the 10/04/2021 at 05:13 PM
    wilhelm Et Dieudo pour Thor.

    Autant c'est LE jeu qui va me faire acheter la PS5, autant je dois admettre que je vois aucune différence avec GOW4 avec ce trailer.
    lz posted the 10/04/2021 at 05:34 PM
    guiguif : oui autant pour moi

    En tout cas, ça ne peut pas faire de mal de revoir le trailer d'un tel jeu
    bigb0ss posted the 10/04/2021 at 05:41 PM
    hebuspsa posted the 10/04/2021 at 07:12 PM
    [url] https://youtu.be/z-WmIK_KIn4[/url] /> Le lien officiel de Playstation France
    kratoszeus posted the 10/04/2021 at 07:36 PM
    La voix se chrisopher juge collé bien plus à kratos que cette vf. Sinon les autres voix ca passe.
