profile
darkxehanort94
8
Likes
Likers
darkxehanort94
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 154
visites since opening : 318967
darkxehanort94 > blog
all
(HS) Bernard Tapie est mort !
https://rmcsport.bfmtv.com/football/bernard-tapie-est-mort-toutes-les-reactions-en-direct_LN-202110030050.html

Aie
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/03/2021 at 07:43 AM by darkxehanort94
    comments (9)
    drybowser posted the 10/03/2021 at 07:53 AM
    Le crédit Lyonnais en pls ...
    kikoo31 posted the 10/03/2021 at 07:57 AM
    Il emportera a jamais le secret de la ligue des champions 93
    shinz0 posted the 10/03/2021 at 07:58 AM
    Repose en paix
    nakata posted the 10/03/2021 at 08:00 AM
    Merci pour tout Bernard
    link571 posted the 10/03/2021 at 08:03 AM
    Au revoir et merci boss
    thorgaal posted the 10/03/2021 at 08:18 AM
    rab
    famimax posted the 10/03/2021 at 08:28 AM
    Il a trouvé un bon moyen d'échapper à la prison
    nicolasgourry posted the 10/03/2021 at 08:32 AM
    famimax la prison quelque part il a vécu, c'est le cancer qu'il a détruit au fur et à mesure (en 4 ans : septembre 2017, cancer de l'estomac, en 2018, un double cancer de l'œsophage et de l’estomac, en 2019, son cancer s'est étendu aux poumons. En 2021, il est atteint aux reins et au cerveau. (je souhaite ça à personne), je souhaite ça à personne...maintenant je préfère rien dire sur le reste.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo