(HS) Bernard Tapie est mort !
https://rmcsport.bfmtv.com/football/bernard-tapie-est-mort-toutes-les-reactions-en-direct_LN-202110030050.html
Aie
posted the 10/03/2021 at 07:43 AM by
darkxehanort94
drybowser
posted
the 10/03/2021 at 07:53 AM
Le crédit Lyonnais en pls ...
kikoo31
posted
the 10/03/2021 at 07:57 AM
Il emportera a jamais le secret de la ligue des champions 93
shinz0
posted
the 10/03/2021 at 07:58 AM
Repose en paix
nakata
posted
the 10/03/2021 at 08:00 AM
Merci pour tout Bernard
link571
posted
the 10/03/2021 at 08:03 AM
Au revoir et merci boss
thorgaal
posted
the 10/03/2021 at 08:18 AM
rab
famimax
posted
the 10/03/2021 at 08:28 AM
Il a trouvé un bon moyen d'échapper à la prison
nicolasgourry
posted
the 10/03/2021 at 08:32 AM
famimax
la prison quelque part il a vécu, c'est le cancer qu'il a détruit au fur et à mesure (en 4 ans : septembre 2017, cancer de l'estomac, en 2018, un double cancer de l'œsophage et de l’estomac, en 2019, son cancer s'est étendu aux poumons. En 2021, il est atteint aux reins et au cerveau. (je souhaite ça à personne), je souhaite ça à personne...maintenant je préfère rien dire sur le reste.
