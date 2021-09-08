Bon, voici mon Goty par année en tout cas parmi les jeux que j'ai jouer car je vous cache pas que je suis pas mal en retard sur la gen Ps4 One... ya beaucoup beaucoup de jeux que j'ai pas encore fait et qui me tente comme Dark Souls 3, Doom, Wolfeinstein etc etc...
Bref, je vais commencer par l'année 2000 car avant j'étais trop un mioche pour pouvoir jouer, j'ai commencer véritablement à jouer à l'âge de 5 ans avec la PlayStation 1.
Bref, ça donnerai à peu près ça.
ANNÉE 2000]
- GOTY : Zelda Majora's Mask
ANNÉE 2001
- GOTY : Super Smash Bros Melee
ANNÉE 2002
- GOTY : Resident Evil
ANNÉE 2003
- GOTY : Rayman 3 Hoodlum Havoc
ANNÉE 2004
- GOTY : Splinter Cell Pandora Tomorrow
ANNÉE 2005
- GOTY : Resident Evil 4
ANNÉE 2006
- Zelda Twilight Princess
ANNÉE 2007
- Super Mario Galaxy
ANNÉE 2008
- Dead Space et Fable 2 (impossible de départager les 2)
ANNÉE 2009
- Batman Arkham Asylum
ANNÉE 2010
- God of War 3
ANNÉE 2011
- Batman Arkham City et Dead Space 2 (impossible de départager les 2)
ANNÉE 2012
- Far Cry 3
ANNÉE 2013
- The Last of Us
ANNÉE 2014
- DK Country Tropical Freeze
ANNÉE 2015
- Bloodborne et Witcher 3 (impossible de départager les 2)
- ANNÉE 2016
- Uncharted 4 A Thieves End
ANNÉE 2017
- AC Origins (j'ai pas encore fait BOTW calmez vous)
ANNÉE 2018
- Hollow Knight vers Ps4 (pas encore fait Gow Ps4 mais vu comment il me fait envie ce n'est plus qu'une question de semaines)
ANNÉE 2019
- Resident Evil 2 Remake
ANNÉE 2020
- TLOU 2
ANNÉE 2021
- Rien pour l'instant...
Voilà , et vous ça donnerai quoi par année ? ( choisissez de commencer par n'importe laquelle)
À y penser, ça devrais pas être trop difficile de dégager les titres qui m'ont le plus plu par année. Par contre, si on joue pas dans l'air du temps, y'a pas de problèmes ?
2013: StarCraft 2" Heart of the Swarm"
2014: Destiny
2015: Witcher III
2016: The division
2017: horizon/zelda/ac origins
2018: RDR2/GOW
2019: Control/sekiro
2020: Wasteland 3 / Demon's Soul / Tlou 2
2021: Rien pour le moment non plus
2001 : FF X
2002 : MGS 2
2003 : LotR : Le Retour du Roi
2004 : MGS 3
2005 : Devil May Cry 3
2006 : Okami
2007 : God of War II
2008 : Dead Space
2009 : Uncharted 2
2010 : Red Dead Redemption
2011 : Batman Arkham City
2012 : Far Cry 3
2013 : GTA V
2014 : The Evil Within
2015 : MGS V: TPP
2016 : Uncharted 4
2017 : NieR Automata
2018 : God of War
2019 : Judgment
2020 : TLOU2
2021 : Rien pour le moment
Je vais aussi me poser et réfléchir à ça quand j'aurais un peu de temps. J'essaierai de mettre ça rapidos
playstation2008 Merci à toi même si c'est pas vraiment un top là XD
Haye de voir ton classement
1985 : Hang-On
1986 : Alex Kidd in Miracle World
1987 : Out Run
1988 : Super Mario Bros. 3
1989 : Ys I & II
1990 : Super Mario World
1991 : Sonic the Hedgehog
1992 : Axelay
1993 : Secret of Mana
1994 : Super Metroid
1995 : Chrono Trigger
1996 : Super Mario 64
1997 : Castlevania : Symphony of the Night
1998 : Resident Evil 2
1999 : Valkyrie Profile
2000 : Suikoden II
2001 : Metal Gear Solid 2
2002 : Resident Evil Rebirth
2003 : Baten Kaitos
2004 : Metal Gear Solid : The Twin Snakes
2005 : Resident Evil 4
2006 : Valkyrie Profile : Silmeria
2007 : Fire Emblem : Radiant Dawn
2008 : Metal Gear Solid 4
2009 : Mushihimesama Futari
2010 : Espgaluda 2
2011 : Xenoblade Chronicles
2012 : Tales of Xillia 2
2013 : The Legend of Heroes : Trails of Cold Steel
2014 : The Legend of Heroes : Trails of Cold Steel II
2015 : Xenoblade Chronicles X
2016 : Ys VIII : Lacrimosa of Dana
2017 : The Legend of Heroes : Trails of Cold Steel III
2018 : The Legend of Heroes : Trails of Cold Steel IV
2019 : Resident Evil 2 Remake
2020 : 13 Sentinels : Aegis Rim
hyoga57 BEAU !
2006 Ryu ga Gotoku 2
2008 Ryu ga Gotoku Kenzan!
2009 Ryu ga Gotoku 3
2010 Ryu ga Gotoku 4: Densetsu o Tsugumono
2010 Kurohyo: Shinshō
2011 Ryu ga Gotoku OF THE END
2012 Kurohyo 2: Ashura-hen
2012 Ryu ga Gotoku 5: Yume Kanaeshi Mono
2012 Binary Donain
2014 Ryu ga Gotoku Ishin!
2014 Ryu ga Gotoku 1&2 HD edition
2014 Ryu ga Gotoku 1&2 HD edition Wii U
2015 Ryu ga Gotoku 0: Chikai no Basho
2016 Ryu ga Gotoku: Kiwami
2016 Ryu ga Gotoku 6: Inochi no Uta
2017 Ryu ga Gotoku: Kiwami 2
2018 Hokuto ga Gotoku
2018 Ryu ga Gotoku Online
2018 Judge Eyes: Shinigami no Yuigon
2020 Ryu ga Gotoku 7: Hikari to Yami no Yukue
2021 Ryu ga Gotoku 7: Hikari to Yami no Yukue PS5
2021 Judge Eyes: Shinigami no Yuigon PS5
2021 Lost Judgment: Sabakarezaru Kikoku
Suis un ultime fan (et c'est aussi pour vous faire rire) mais évidement il y a bien d'autre jeu que vous écrivez chacun d'entre vous que j'ai énormément aimé et qui sont GOTY.
Mais chaque année, c'est les jeux Yakuza que j'attend le plus.
2000 : Spyro Year of the Dragon
2001 : Jak and Daxter : The precursor legacy
2002 : Ratchet & Clank
2003 : Ratchet & Clank 2
2004 : Halo 2
2005 : God of War
2006 : Shadow of the Colossus
2007 : God of War II
2008 : Burnout Paradise
2009 : Assassin's Creed II / Batman : Arkham Asylum / Infamous / Killzone 2 / Ratchet & Clank : A Crack in Time / Uncharted 2
2010 : God of War III
2011 : Batman Arkham City
2012 : Darksiders II
2013 : The Last of Us
2014 : L'ombre du Mordor
2015 : Life is Strange
2016 : Uncharted 4
2017 : Horizon Zero Dawn
2018 : God of War
2019 : Star Wars : Jedi Fallen Order
2020 : TLOU2
2021 : Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart (pour le moment)