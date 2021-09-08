Bon, voici mon Goty par année en tout cas parmi les jeux que j'ai jouer car je vous cache pas que je suis pas mal en retard sur la gen Ps4 One... ya beaucoup beaucoup de jeux que j'ai pas encore fait et qui me tente comme Dark Souls 3, Doom, Wolfeinstein etc etc...



Bref, je vais commencer par l'année 2000 car avant j'étais trop un mioche pour pouvoir jouer, j'ai commencer véritablement à jouer à l'âge de 5 ans avec la PlayStation 1.



Bref, ça donnerai à peu près ça.



ANNÉE 2000]



- GOTY : Zelda Majora's Mask



ANNÉE 2001



- GOTY : Super Smash Bros Melee



ANNÉE 2002



- GOTY : Resident Evil



ANNÉE 2003



- GOTY : Rayman 3 Hoodlum Havoc



ANNÉE 2004



- GOTY : Splinter Cell Pandora Tomorrow



ANNÉE 2005



- GOTY : Resident Evil 4



ANNÉE 2006



- Zelda Twilight Princess



ANNÉE 2007



- Super Mario Galaxy



ANNÉE 2008



- Dead Space et Fable 2 (impossible de départager les 2)



ANNÉE 2009



- Batman Arkham Asylum



ANNÉE 2010



- God of War 3



ANNÉE 2011



- Batman Arkham City et Dead Space 2 (impossible de départager les 2)



ANNÉE 2012



- Far Cry 3



ANNÉE 2013



- The Last of Us



ANNÉE 2014



- DK Country Tropical Freeze



ANNÉE 2015



- Bloodborne et Witcher 3 (impossible de départager les 2)



- ANNÉE 2016



- Uncharted 4 A Thieves End



ANNÉE 2017



- AC Origins (j'ai pas encore fait BOTW calmez vous)



ANNÉE 2018



- Hollow Knight vers Ps4 (pas encore fait Gow Ps4 mais vu comment il me fait envie ce n'est plus qu'une question de semaines)



ANNÉE 2019



- Resident Evil 2 Remake



ANNÉE 2020



- TLOU 2



ANNÉE 2021



- Rien pour l'instant...



Voilà , et vous ça donnerai quoi par année ? ( choisissez de commencer par n'importe laquelle)