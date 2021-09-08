profile
Mon Goty par année ! Et vous ?
Bon, voici mon Goty par année en tout cas parmi les jeux que j'ai jouer car je vous cache pas que je suis pas mal en retard sur la gen Ps4 One... ya beaucoup beaucoup de jeux que j'ai pas encore fait et qui me tente comme Dark Souls 3, Doom, Wolfeinstein etc etc...

Bref, je vais commencer par l'année 2000 car avant j'étais trop un mioche pour pouvoir jouer, j'ai commencer véritablement à jouer à l'âge de 5 ans avec la PlayStation 1.

Bref, ça donnerai à peu près ça.

ANNÉE 2000]

- GOTY : Zelda Majora's Mask

ANNÉE 2001

- GOTY : Super Smash Bros Melee

ANNÉE 2002

- GOTY : Resident Evil

ANNÉE 2003

- GOTY : Rayman 3 Hoodlum Havoc

ANNÉE 2004

- GOTY : Splinter Cell Pandora Tomorrow

ANNÉE 2005

- GOTY : Resident Evil 4

ANNÉE 2006

- Zelda Twilight Princess

ANNÉE 2007

- Super Mario Galaxy

ANNÉE 2008

- Dead Space et Fable 2 (impossible de départager les 2)

ANNÉE 2009

- Batman Arkham Asylum

ANNÉE 2010

- God of War 3

ANNÉE 2011

- Batman Arkham City et Dead Space 2 (impossible de départager les 2)

ANNÉE 2012

- Far Cry 3

ANNÉE 2013

- The Last of Us

ANNÉE 2014

- DK Country Tropical Freeze

ANNÉE 2015

- Bloodborne et Witcher 3 (impossible de départager les 2)

- ANNÉE 2016

- Uncharted 4 A Thieves End

ANNÉE 2017

- AC Origins (j'ai pas encore fait BOTW calmez vous)

ANNÉE 2018

- Hollow Knight vers Ps4 (pas encore fait Gow Ps4 mais vu comment il me fait envie ce n'est plus qu'une question de semaines)

ANNÉE 2019

- Resident Evil 2 Remake

ANNÉE 2020

- TLOU 2

ANNÉE 2021

- Rien pour l'instant...

Voilà , et vous ça donnerai quoi par année ? ( choisissez de commencer par n'importe laquelle)
    testament posted the 08/09/2021 at 02:18 PM
    Garde la pêche.
    aros posted the 08/09/2021 at 02:19 PM
    Tu remontes à trop loin Je tenterais d'apporter ma liste tout à l'heure quand j'pourrais me poser.
    À y penser, ça devrais pas être trop difficile de dégager les titres qui m'ont le plus plu par année. Par contre, si on joue pas dans l'air du temps, y'a pas de problèmes ?
    l3andr3 posted the 08/09/2021 at 02:21 PM
    2013 aura marqué mon retour dans le mondes des consoles, la Ps2 fut ma dernière console

    2013: StarCraft 2" Heart of the Swarm"

    2014: Destiny

    2015: Witcher III

    2016: The division

    2017: horizon/zelda/ac origins

    2018: RDR2/GOW

    2019: Control/sekiro

    2020: Wasteland 3 / Demon's Soul / Tlou 2

    2021: Rien pour le moment non plus
    populus posted the 08/09/2021 at 02:23 PM
    testament plaît til ?
    populus posted the 08/09/2021 at 02:25 PM
    aros Bah tu fais la liste que tu veux ya aucun problème ^^
    kevisiano posted the 08/09/2021 at 02:54 PM
    2000 : Diablo II
    2001 : FF X
    2002 : MGS 2
    2003 : LotR : Le Retour du Roi
    2004 : MGS 3
    2005 : Devil May Cry 3
    2006 : Okami
    2007 : God of War II
    2008 : Dead Space
    2009 : Uncharted 2
    2010 : Red Dead Redemption
    2011 : Batman Arkham City
    2012 : Far Cry 3
    2013 : GTA V
    2014 : The Evil Within
    2015 : MGS V: TPP
    2016 : Uncharted 4
    2017 : NieR Automata
    2018 : God of War
    2019 : Judgment
    2020 : TLOU2
    2021 : Rien pour le moment
    playstation2008 posted the 08/09/2021 at 03:00 PM
    Excellente idée et excellent top !

    Je vais aussi me poser et réfléchir à ça quand j'aurais un peu de temps. J'essaierai de mettre ça rapidos
    populus posted the 08/09/2021 at 03:10 PM
    kevisiano Très bon top

    playstation2008 Merci à toi même si c'est pas vraiment un top là XD

    Haye de voir ton classement
    hyoga57 posted the 08/09/2021 at 03:31 PM
    Tu remonte loin effectivement. Je vais me prêter au jeu en allant jusqu'à mes débuts, allons-y.

    1985 : Hang-On
    1986 : Alex Kidd in Miracle World
    1987 : Out Run
    1988 : Super Mario Bros. 3
    1989 : Ys I & II
    1990 : Super Mario World
    1991 : Sonic the Hedgehog
    1992 : Axelay
    1993 : Secret of Mana
    1994 : Super Metroid
    1995 : Chrono Trigger
    1996 : Super Mario 64
    1997 : Castlevania : Symphony of the Night
    1998 : Resident Evil 2
    1999 : Valkyrie Profile
    2000 : Suikoden II
    2001 : Metal Gear Solid 2
    2002 : Resident Evil Rebirth
    2003 : Baten Kaitos
    2004 : Metal Gear Solid : The Twin Snakes
    2005 : Resident Evil 4
    2006 : Valkyrie Profile : Silmeria
    2007 : Fire Emblem : Radiant Dawn
    2008 : Metal Gear Solid 4
    2009 : Mushihimesama Futari
    2010 : Espgaluda 2
    2011 : Xenoblade Chronicles
    2012 : Tales of Xillia 2
    2013 : The Legend of Heroes : Trails of Cold Steel
    2014 : The Legend of Heroes : Trails of Cold Steel II
    2015 : Xenoblade Chronicles X
    2016 : Ys VIII : Lacrimosa of Dana
    2017 : The Legend of Heroes : Trails of Cold Steel III
    2018 : The Legend of Heroes : Trails of Cold Steel IV
    2019 : Resident Evil 2 Remake
    2020 : 13 Sentinels : Aegis Rim
    keiku posted the 08/09/2021 at 03:58 PM
    a peu de chose pres comme hyoga57
    playstation2008 posted the 08/09/2021 at 04:02 PM
    populus C'est une forme de top implicite, comme tu choisis le meilleur de chaque année, ça en fait le numéro d'un top annuel (argument pour m'en sortir mdrr )

    hyoga57 BEAU !
    umibozu posted the 08/09/2021 at 04:25 PM
    2005 Ryu ga Gotoku
    2006 Ryu ga Gotoku 2
    2008 Ryu ga Gotoku Kenzan!
    2009 Ryu ga Gotoku 3
    2010 Ryu ga Gotoku 4: Densetsu o Tsugumono
    2010 Kurohyo: Shinshō
    2011 Ryu ga Gotoku OF THE END
    2012 Kurohyo 2: Ashura-hen
    2012 Ryu ga Gotoku 5: Yume Kanaeshi Mono
    2012 Binary Donain
    2014 Ryu ga Gotoku Ishin!
    2014 Ryu ga Gotoku 1&2 HD edition
    2014 Ryu ga Gotoku 1&2 HD edition Wii U
    2015 Ryu ga Gotoku 0: Chikai no Basho
    2016 Ryu ga Gotoku: Kiwami
    2016 Ryu ga Gotoku 6: Inochi no Uta
    2017 Ryu ga Gotoku: Kiwami 2
    2018 Hokuto ga Gotoku
    2018 Ryu ga Gotoku Online
    2018 Judge Eyes: Shinigami no Yuigon
    2020 Ryu ga Gotoku 7: Hikari to Yami no Yukue
    2021 Ryu ga Gotoku 7: Hikari to Yami no Yukue PS5
    2021 Judge Eyes: Shinigami no Yuigon PS5
    2021 Lost Judgment: Sabakarezaru Kikoku


    Suis un ultime fan (et c'est aussi pour vous faire rire) mais évidement il y a bien d'autre jeu que vous écrivez chacun d'entre vous que j'ai énormément aimé et qui sont GOTY.

    Mais chaque année, c'est les jeux Yakuza que j'attend le plus.
    hatefield posted the 08/09/2021 at 04:25 PM
    J'ai commencé, mais trop difficile de remonter à plus de 30 ans de jeux video, j'abandonne.
    playstation2008 posted the 08/09/2021 at 04:27 PM
    Et voilà !

    2000 : Spyro Year of the Dragon
    2001 : Jak and Daxter : The precursor legacy
    2002 : Ratchet & Clank
    2003 : Ratchet & Clank 2
    2004 : Halo 2
    2005 : God of War
    2006 : Shadow of the Colossus
    2007 : God of War II
    2008 : Burnout Paradise
    2009 : Assassin's Creed II / Batman : Arkham Asylum / Infamous / Killzone 2 / Ratchet & Clank : A Crack in Time / Uncharted 2
    2010 : God of War III
    2011 : Batman Arkham City
    2012 : Darksiders II
    2013 : The Last of Us
    2014 : L'ombre du Mordor
    2015 : Life is Strange
    2016 : Uncharted 4
    2017 : Horizon Zero Dawn
    2018 : God of War
    2019 : Star Wars : Jedi Fallen Order
    2020 : TLOU2
    2021 : Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart (pour le moment)
