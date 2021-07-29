profile
New Pokemon Snap
0
Likers
name : New Pokemon Snap
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Bandai Namco
genre : autre
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
masharu
17
Likes
Likers
masharu
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 382
visites since opening : 660985
masharu > blog
New Pokémon Snap - Mise à jour gratuite le 4 août


Nouveaux Pokémon, nouveaux biomes (dont une zone où le véhicule est miniaturisé). Pour le 4 août prochain.

Prepare to discover new areas and photograph more Pokémon across the Lental region with a free content update for New Pokémon Snap on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite systems arriving on August 3.

Free Content Update for New Pokémon Snap

Get ready for even more adventures in New Pokémon Snap! Starting at 6:00 p.m. PDT on August 3, players with an internet connection can download a free content update that will include beautiful, new areas to visit – plus 20 additional Pokémon to discover.

Three stunning new areas will be available to explore:

• Secret Side Path (Day/Night) – The NEO-ONE shrinks to a tiny size when you explore this area, so the Pokémon you see will look gigantic! You can even hear their breathing and footsteps in this thrilling area, and you might spot new kinds of behavior from Pokémon you’ve seen before.

• Mightywide River (Day/Night) – Mightywide River is a nurturing water source that provides the whole of Belusylva Island with sustenance. You’ll be conducting research as you ride down the river, so be on the lookout for rapids as you search for Pokémon, and keep your camera ready so you don’t miss capturing them in action.

• Barren Badlands (Day/Night) – In this area, you’ll research the badlands of Voluca Island, where dry winds from the desert blow.​ This area has many peculiar features, from geysers to poisonous, gas-spewing swamps. Pokémon may be hiding underground or in the rocky cliffs, so keep your eyes peeled for them while you’re on your expedition.

Across the three new areas, players will find a variety of Pokémon, including those already familiar from players’ journey across the Lental region as well as 20 more Pokémon that couldn’t be found before.
YouTube - Pokémon
    tags : nintendo pokemon switch pokemon company bandai-namco new pokemon snap
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 07/29/2021 at 01:20 PM by masharu
    comments (17)
    liberty posted the 07/29/2021 at 01:30 PM
    Gratuit: '' Ça aurait dû être dans le jeu de base mais on fait genre on vous le fait pas payer''
    suzukube posted the 07/29/2021 at 01:31 PM
    MERCI NINTENDO Même si le jeu manque clairement de waifus.
    squall294 posted the 07/29/2021 at 01:36 PM
    Je trouvais la fin de "l'histoire" un peu abrupte, peut-être qu'ils n'avaient pas eu le temps de tout terminer ? Erf j'ai désinstallé le jeu. :/
    kidicarus posted the 07/29/2021 at 01:36 PM
    a force il faut la fermer, mais ils feront plus simple ils vous les vendront.
    A toujours râler, votre vie doit être morose.
    suzukube posted the 07/29/2021 at 01:41 PM
    kidicarus Ma vie n'est pas morose ? Elle est ultra top
    liberty posted the 07/29/2021 at 01:42 PM
    kidicarus t'y as joué ? C'est à toi de la fermer connard. suzukube c'est sa vie qui est morose. Ils passe sont temps ici au lieu de vendre pour chère dans sa boutique de merde
    giru posted the 07/29/2021 at 01:58 PM
    liberty Genre y a moyen de ne jamais être content?

    C’est payant c’est honteux, c’est gratuit c’est honteux aussi

    Cool la maj en tout cas, ça sera l’occasion de relancer le jeu.
    liberty posted the 07/29/2021 at 02:01 PM
    giru Je n'ai pas dis que je n'étais pas content. C'est " Mise à jour gratuite" le foutage de gueule. Surtout venant de Nintendo. Un indé je dis rien. C'est comme Démo gratuite, ca n'a pas de sens. Surtout quand les jeux ne sortent pas complet et que ca se sent genre Super Mario Party...
    e3ologue posted the 07/29/2021 at 02:25 PM
    liberty tu t'enflammes un peu rapidement.
    New Pokémon Snap de base est déjà archi complet, dans les environnements ou les situations, de plus l'aventure en ligne droite demande déjà une quinzaine d'heure pour être bouclée, et pour le 100% on est plus sur du 60h avec soluce.

    Ce DLC gratuit est une bonne initiative, tant le jeu de base se suffit déjà en lui même
    thor posted the 07/29/2021 at 02:33 PM
    Cherchez la définition du mot « biome » avant de l’employer à tort et à travers. Depuis Returnal les gens ont appris un nouveau mot.
    sultano posted the 07/29/2021 at 02:34 PM
    C'est quoi leur délire chez GF avec les pokémon géants sérieusement
    bliss02 posted the 07/29/2021 at 02:37 PM
    Coool
    impair posted the 07/29/2021 at 02:44 PM
    sultano C'est pas les Pokémon qui sont géants, c'est nous qu'on est repetici
    suzukube posted the 07/29/2021 at 02:53 PM
    e3ologue Je valide.

    Toutes les façons, y'a qu'ici que ça rale d'un truc gratuit Et ceux qui ralent sont ceux qui ne jouent pas à la Switch
    masharu posted the 07/29/2021 at 03:06 PM
    thor Je te rassures, moi je l'ai appris avec Minecraft une décennie avant Returnal .
    shmawlk44 posted the 07/29/2021 at 04:00 PM
    liberty roh il y a pas à être aigri et irrespectueux de la sorte
    sultano posted the 07/29/2021 at 04:38 PM
    impair Oui enfin c'est de la sémantique, le rendu reste le même
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo