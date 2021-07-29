Prepare to discover new areas and photograph more Pokémon across the Lental region with a free content update for New Pokémon Snap on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite systems arriving on August 3.



Free Content Update for New Pokémon Snap



Get ready for even more adventures in New Pokémon Snap! Starting at 6:00 p.m. PDT on August 3, players with an internet connection can download a free content update that will include beautiful, new areas to visit – plus 20 additional Pokémon to discover.



Three stunning new areas will be available to explore:



• Secret Side Path (Day/Night) – The NEO-ONE shrinks to a tiny size when you explore this area, so the Pokémon you see will look gigantic! You can even hear their breathing and footsteps in this thrilling area, and you might spot new kinds of behavior from Pokémon you’ve seen before.



• Mightywide River (Day/Night) – Mightywide River is a nurturing water source that provides the whole of Belusylva Island with sustenance. You’ll be conducting research as you ride down the river, so be on the lookout for rapids as you search for Pokémon, and keep your camera ready so you don’t miss capturing them in action.



• Barren Badlands (Day/Night) – In this area, you’ll research the badlands of Voluca Island, where dry winds from the desert blow.​ This area has many peculiar features, from geysers to poisonous, gas-spewing swamps. Pokémon may be hiding underground or in the rocky cliffs, so keep your eyes peeled for them while you’re on your expedition.



Across the three new areas, players will find a variety of Pokémon, including those already familiar from players’ journey across the Lental region as well as 20 more Pokémon that couldn’t be found before.

Nouveaux Pokémon, nouveaux biomes (dont une zone où le véhicule est miniaturisé). Pour le 4 août prochain.