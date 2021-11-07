J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
profile
amassous
163
Likes
Likers
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1206
visites since opening : 3167521
amassous > blog
Dragon Ball SUPER la cover du tome 16 dévoilé


Très stylé
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    leblogdeshacka
    posted the 07/11/2021 at 07:14 AM by amassous
    comments (6)
    rulian posted the 07/11/2021 at 07:29 AM
    Les couv sont quand même toutes chanmés
    gunstarred posted the 07/11/2021 at 07:39 AM
    rulian c'est ce j’allais dire. (mème avant de la voir. ^^)

    amassous Tu peu la rétrécir, c'est un poil pixelisé.
    kabuki posted the 07/11/2021 at 08:22 AM
    Couv du charisme
    amassous posted the 07/11/2021 at 08:55 AM
    gunstarred J’ai retrecit
    mercure7 posted the 07/11/2021 at 08:59 AM
    Je vais m'ouvrir un paquet de Granola pour fêter ça !
    amassous posted the 07/11/2021 at 09:20 AM
    mercure7 Non ne mange pas les céréalien !!!
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo