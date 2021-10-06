[img][/img]
armando > blog
Silent Hill un tweet de Hideo Kojima
[




url]https://twitter.com/HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN/status/1402586841694433282[/url]

Bon bas.........................
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/10/2021 at 08:50 AM by armando
    comments (20)
    bladagun posted the 06/10/2021 at 08:52 AM
    Ooookay !!!!
    armando posted the 06/10/2021 at 08:53 AM
    Le retour de Kojitron ?
    foxstep posted the 06/10/2021 at 08:54 AM
    Lol
    fan2jeux posted the 06/10/2021 at 08:55 AM
    Bon ben...
    sora78 posted the 06/10/2021 at 08:59 AM
    Et il est là ce soir aux Game Awards

    Sony XDEV JAPAN x Kojima Prod ?
    madd posted the 06/10/2021 at 09:02 AM
    On voit toujours les signaux qui nous arrange.
    evasnake posted the 06/10/2021 at 09:06 AM
    Y a pas de fumée sans feu!

    En vrai, j'y crois de plus en plus
    churos45 posted the 06/10/2021 at 09:10 AM
    gandalflevert posted the 06/10/2021 at 09:15 AM
    On a déjà vu plus subtil comme teasing de sa part, ça cache quelque-chose !
    masharu posted the 06/10/2021 at 09:17 AM
    Sur Switch Pro
    kuroni posted the 06/10/2021 at 09:31 AM
    Direk dan l’Gampasse !
    birmou posted the 06/10/2021 at 09:35 AM
    Vous aimez trop souffrir
    altendorf posted the 06/10/2021 at 09:35 AM
    Troll.
    marchand2sable posted the 06/10/2021 at 09:38 AM
    Genre Konami va autorisé que Kojima touche a la licence après le bordel MGS V, faut redescendre sur terre les gars.
    escobar posted the 06/10/2021 at 09:39 AM
    marchand2sable grave ils ont toujours pas compris
    guiguif posted the 06/10/2021 at 09:41 AM
    marchand2sable donc selon toi c'est un pu hasard The Silent Wife et Joe Hill durant cette periode ?
    grundbeld posted the 06/10/2021 at 09:47 AM
    Pour moi soit son futur employeur a un deal avec Konami, soit c’est un troll.
    isora posted the 06/10/2021 at 09:49 AM
    C'est intriguant en effet, ça serait une sacrée World Premiere ce soir
    wickette posted the 06/10/2021 at 09:50 AM
    soit il troll très bien soit il va falloir regarder à 20H
    voxen posted the 06/10/2021 at 09:58 AM
    Kojima sur un nouveau Full Throttle aussi du coup.
