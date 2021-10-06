accueil
armando
> blog
Silent Hill un tweet de Hideo Kojima
[
url]https://twitter.com/HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN/status/1402586841694433282[/url]
Bon bas.........................
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/10/2021 at 08:50 AM by
armando
comments (
20
)
bladagun
posted
the 06/10/2021 at 08:52 AM
Ooookay !!!!
armando
posted
the 06/10/2021 at 08:53 AM
Le retour de Kojitron ?
foxstep
posted
the 06/10/2021 at 08:54 AM
Lol
fan2jeux
posted
the 06/10/2021 at 08:55 AM
Bon ben...
sora78
posted
the 06/10/2021 at 08:59 AM
Et il est là ce soir aux Game Awards
Sony XDEV JAPAN x Kojima Prod ?
madd
posted
the 06/10/2021 at 09:02 AM
On voit toujours les signaux qui nous arrange.
evasnake
posted
the 06/10/2021 at 09:06 AM
Y a pas de fumée sans feu!
En vrai, j'y crois de plus en plus
churos45
posted
the 06/10/2021 at 09:10 AM
gandalflevert
posted
the 06/10/2021 at 09:15 AM
On a déjà vu plus subtil comme teasing de sa part, ça cache quelque-chose !
masharu
posted
the 06/10/2021 at 09:17 AM
Sur Switch Pro
kuroni
posted
the 06/10/2021 at 09:31 AM
Direk dan l’Gampasse !
birmou
posted
the 06/10/2021 at 09:35 AM
Vous aimez trop souffrir
altendorf
posted
the 06/10/2021 at 09:35 AM
Troll.
marchand2sable
posted
the 06/10/2021 at 09:38 AM
Genre Konami va autorisé que Kojima touche a la licence après le bordel MGS V, faut redescendre sur terre les gars.
escobar
posted
the 06/10/2021 at 09:39 AM
marchand2sable
grave ils ont toujours pas compris
guiguif
posted
the 06/10/2021 at 09:41 AM
marchand2sable
donc selon toi c'est un pu hasard The
Silent
Wife et Joe
Hill
durant cette periode ?
grundbeld
posted
the 06/10/2021 at 09:47 AM
Pour moi soit son futur employeur a un deal avec Konami, soit c’est un troll.
isora
posted
the 06/10/2021 at 09:49 AM
C'est intriguant en effet, ça serait une sacrée World Premiere ce soir
wickette
posted
the 06/10/2021 at 09:50 AM
soit il troll très bien soit il va falloir regarder à 20H
voxen
posted
the 06/10/2021 at 09:58 AM
Kojima sur un nouveau Full Throttle aussi du coup.
