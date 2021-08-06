accueil
J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous
Les Gashapon Dragon Ball actuellement au Japon
C'est la sortie pour la série spécial sur le film "Le retour de Broly" avec cette pose culte.
Le prix pour un gasha est de 400円 (3€).
posted the 06/08/2021 at 05:12 PM by
amassous
comments (
7
)
suzukube
posted
the 06/08/2021 at 05:16 PM
ils sont gros tes gachas wtf ?!
amassous
posted
the 06/08/2021 at 05:19 PM
suzukube
Non c'est petit
kikoo31
posted
the 06/08/2021 at 05:24 PM
C est plutôt bien fichu ses finitions pour du 3 euros
amassous
posted
the 06/08/2021 at 05:27 PM
kikoo31
Oui surtout le Broly.
figurinedbz
posted
the 06/08/2021 at 05:37 PM
J'en avais une de Goku il y a quelques années.. Perdu.. J'ai le démon. Il faut que je le tempère.
amassous
posted
the 06/08/2021 at 05:46 PM
figurinedbz
Y’en a certain micromania askip.
linkudo
posted
the 06/08/2021 at 06:46 PM
la broly a l’air pas mal !
