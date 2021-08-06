J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
Les Gashapon Dragon Ball actuellement au Japon
C'est la sortie pour la série spécial sur le film "Le retour de Broly" avec cette pose culte.

Le prix pour un gasha est de 400円 (3€).





    posted the 06/08/2021 at 05:12 PM by amassous
    comments (7)
    suzukube posted the 06/08/2021 at 05:16 PM
    ils sont gros tes gachas wtf ?!
    amassous posted the 06/08/2021 at 05:19 PM
    suzukube Non c'est petit
    kikoo31 posted the 06/08/2021 at 05:24 PM
    C est plutôt bien fichu ses finitions pour du 3 euros
    amassous posted the 06/08/2021 at 05:27 PM
    kikoo31 Oui surtout le Broly.
    figurinedbz posted the 06/08/2021 at 05:37 PM
    J'en avais une de Goku il y a quelques années.. Perdu.. J'ai le démon. Il faut que je le tempère.
    amassous posted the 06/08/2021 at 05:46 PM
    figurinedbz Y’en a certain micromania askip.
    linkudo posted the 06/08/2021 at 06:46 PM
    la broly a l’air pas mal !
