Charts

+28.83m (3e meilleure année simple sku)+230.88m (meilleure année ever simple sku)- Animal Crossing New Horizons : 20.86- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe : 10.59- Super Mario 3D All-Stars : 9,01 (nouveau)- Ring Fit Adventure : 7.75- Super Smash Bros Ultimate : 5.62- Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury: 5.59 (nouveau)- Zelda : Breath of the Wild : 4.87- Super Mario Party : 4.69- NSMB U DX : 3.80- Pokémon Epée & Bouclier : 3.73- Super Mario Odyssey : 3.42- Luigi's Mansion 3 : 3.26- Splatoon 2 : 3.24- 51 Worldwide Games : 3.14- Paper Mario The Origami King : 3,12 (nouveau)- Hyrule Warriors 2 : 3.07 (nouveau) => distribution hors japon (environ 0.45 au japon) = 3.5 total- Pikmin 3 Deluxe : 2.04 (nouveau)- Xenoblade Chronicles DE : 1,52 (nouveau)- Pokémon Let's Go : 1.31- Mario Kart Live Home Circuit : 1.27 (nouveau)- Super Mario Maker 2 : 1.26- Zelda Link’s Awakening : 1.02