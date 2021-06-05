PS5 7.80 - - PS4 115.90 - - XSX 3.1 (4.7) - - X1 50.00 - - NS 84.59 - - 3DS 75.94
Bilan Nintendo 2020-2021 Total Software Q1 à Q4 additionés
Charts


HARDWARE +28.83m (3e meilleure année simple sku)
SOFTWARE +230.88m (meilleure année ever simple sku)

- Animal Crossing New Horizons : 20.86
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe : 10.59

- Super Mario 3D All-Stars : 9,01 (nouveau)
- Ring Fit Adventure : 7.75
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate : 5.62
- Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury: 5.59 (nouveau)

- Zelda : Breath of the Wild : 4.87
- Super Mario Party : 4.69
- NSMB U DX : 3.80
- Pokémon Epée & Bouclier : 3.73
- Super Mario Odyssey : 3.42
- Luigi's Mansion 3 : 3.26
- Splatoon 2 : 3.24
- 51 Worldwide Games : 3.14
- Paper Mario The Origami King : 3,12 (nouveau)
- Hyrule Warriors 2 : 3.07 (nouveau) => distribution hors japon (environ 0.45 au japon) = 3.5 total
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe : 2.04 (nouveau)

- Xenoblade Chronicles DE : 1,52 (nouveau)
- Pokémon Let's Go : 1.31
- Mario Kart Live Home Circuit : 1.27 (nouveau)
- Super Mario Maker 2 : 1.26
- Zelda Link’s Awakening : 1.02
    posted the 05/06/2021 at 09:21 PM by darkshao
    amario posted the 05/06/2021 at 09:44 PM
    On avait compris je pense
