ajouter un titre
profile
Vos jeux de la semaine ?
Ça crame en ce moment ?
posted the 04/25/2021 at 01:14 PM by
kevisiano
comments (
16
)
fan2jeux
posted
the 04/25/2021 at 01:16 PM
Toujours ff10 HD avec mes gosses
nicolasgourry
posted
the 04/25/2021 at 01:17 PM
God Of War -sur PS4- (j'ai récupéré le "burin magique")
killia
posted
the 04/25/2021 at 01:21 PM
Nier Replicant à 100%
Et c'est une merveille sans nom
vfries
posted
the 04/25/2021 at 01:22 PM
Undertale, zone of the Enders 1 et 2, puppeteer et re3 remake.
yukilin
posted
the 04/25/2021 at 01:24 PM
Saints Row 3 remastered, Ghost of tsushima.
Battle axe et Smelter sur switch
thelastone
posted
the 04/25/2021 at 01:26 PM
Horizon, démon souls, mk11
hanackil
posted
the 04/25/2021 at 01:28 PM
Platine de bioshock infinite, kakarot les cyborgs.jai essayer aussi enlisted sur ps5
archesstat
posted
the 04/25/2021 at 01:35 PM
Monster hunter rise et Minecraft dungeon.
psxbox
posted
the 04/25/2021 at 01:46 PM
Lost odyssey bientôt fini a nouveau
olimar59
posted
the 04/25/2021 at 02:07 PM
Monster hunter Rise, Rain on your parade et Hotline Miami
kevisiano
posted
the 04/25/2021 at 02:13 PM
killia
déjà ?!
kevinmccallisterrr
posted
the 04/25/2021 at 02:15 PM
Switch
Syberia 3
Mario Kart 8 DX
New Super Mario Bros. U DX
Captain Toad : Treasure Tracker
Game Boy Advance
Sword of Mana
DS
WarioWare : Touched !
Wii
Mario Kart Wii
Super Smash Bros. Brawl
GameCube
SoulCalibur II
Harry Potter : Coupe du Monde de Quidditch
The Legend of Zelda : Four Swords Adventures
churos45
posted
the 04/25/2021 at 02:29 PM
Monster Hunter Rise ! C'est mon premier MH. Le début était un peu compliqué avec bien trop de mécaniques je trouve, mais au final j'adore, surtout en multi
killia
posted
the 04/25/2021 at 02:32 PM
kevisiano
non je veux dire, je passe 100% de mon temps de jeu dessus.
Tu joue à quoi en ce moment?
ryadr
posted
the 04/25/2021 at 02:36 PM
Monster Hunter Rise !
Foncez !!!
eldren
posted
the 04/25/2021 at 02:40 PM
J'ai terminé P4G, je suis maintenant sur Cyberpunk !
