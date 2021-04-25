profile
kevisiano
kevisiano > blog
Vos jeux de la semaine ?
Ça crame en ce moment ?
    killia, kevinmccallisterrr
    posted the 04/25/2021 at 01:14 PM by kevisiano
    comments (16)
    fan2jeux posted the 04/25/2021 at 01:16 PM
    Toujours ff10 HD avec mes gosses
    nicolasgourry posted the 04/25/2021 at 01:17 PM
    God Of War -sur PS4- (j'ai récupéré le "burin magique")
    killia posted the 04/25/2021 at 01:21 PM
    Nier Replicant à 100%

    Et c'est une merveille sans nom
    vfries posted the 04/25/2021 at 01:22 PM
    Undertale, zone of the Enders 1 et 2, puppeteer et re3 remake.
    yukilin posted the 04/25/2021 at 01:24 PM
    Saints Row 3 remastered, Ghost of tsushima.
    Battle axe et Smelter sur switch
    thelastone posted the 04/25/2021 at 01:26 PM
    Horizon, démon souls, mk11
    hanackil posted the 04/25/2021 at 01:28 PM
    Platine de bioshock infinite, kakarot les cyborgs.jai essayer aussi enlisted sur ps5
    archesstat posted the 04/25/2021 at 01:35 PM
    Monster hunter rise et Minecraft dungeon.
    psxbox posted the 04/25/2021 at 01:46 PM
    Lost odyssey bientôt fini a nouveau
    olimar59 posted the 04/25/2021 at 02:07 PM
    Monster hunter Rise, Rain on your parade et Hotline Miami
    kevisiano posted the 04/25/2021 at 02:13 PM
    killia déjà ?!
    kevinmccallisterrr posted the 04/25/2021 at 02:15 PM
    Switch
    Syberia 3
    Mario Kart 8 DX
    New Super Mario Bros. U DX
    Captain Toad : Treasure Tracker

    Game Boy Advance
    Sword of Mana

    DS
    WarioWare : Touched !

    Wii
    Mario Kart Wii
    Super Smash Bros. Brawl

    GameCube
    SoulCalibur II
    Harry Potter : Coupe du Monde de Quidditch
    The Legend of Zelda : Four Swords Adventures
    churos45 posted the 04/25/2021 at 02:29 PM
    Monster Hunter Rise ! C'est mon premier MH. Le début était un peu compliqué avec bien trop de mécaniques je trouve, mais au final j'adore, surtout en multi
    killia posted the 04/25/2021 at 02:32 PM
    kevisiano non je veux dire, je passe 100% de mon temps de jeu dessus.

    Tu joue à quoi en ce moment?
    ryadr posted the 04/25/2021 at 02:36 PM
    Monster Hunter Rise !

    Foncez !!!
    eldren posted the 04/25/2021 at 02:40 PM
    J'ai terminé P4G, je suis maintenant sur Cyberpunk !
