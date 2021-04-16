Divers

Hop je pose la question ici au cas ou... J'ai posé la question sur des forums "spécialisés" et j'ai pas eu de réponse... J'ai l'impression que ce genre de forums sont de plus en plus mort avec FacebookBonjour j'ai depuis 3 mois une TV Philips 43PUS9235. Il me semble qu'au début j'avais pas ce problème mais depuis 1 mois, de temps en temps quand je me sers de mon smartphone Samsung S8 (je pense que c'est lié vu que cela me le fait pas autrement), quand je lance l'appli Facebook par exemple, j'ai la TV qui s'allume sur la "chaine" Google Play Film (le truc avec des bandes annonces en boucle et j'y vais jamais en plus).J'ai pas d'applications sur le smartphone en rapport avec la TV (télécommande virtuelle par exp), j'ai pas casté de truc YouTube du tel donc je voit pas d’où ça peut venir.Ou alors ma TV est hantéeSi quelqu'un a eu le même cas ou voit de quoi ça peut venir, merci d'avance !La TV :