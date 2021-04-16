Hop je pose la question ici au cas ou... J'ai posé la question sur des forums "spécialisés" et j'ai pas eu de réponse... J'ai l'impression que ce genre de forums sont de plus en plus mort avec Facebook
Bonjour j'ai depuis 3 mois une TV Philips 43PUS9235. Il me semble qu'au début j'avais pas ce problème mais depuis 1 mois, de temps en temps quand je me sers de mon smartphone Samsung S8 (je pense que c'est lié vu que cela me le fait pas autrement), quand je lance l'appli Facebook par exemple, j'ai la TV qui s'allume sur la "chaine" Google Play Film (le truc avec des bandes annonces en boucle et j'y vais jamais en plus).
J'ai pas d'applications sur le smartphone en rapport avec la TV (télécommande virtuelle par exp), j'ai pas casté de truc YouTube du tel donc je voit pas d’où ça peut venir.
Ou alors ma TV est hantée
Si quelqu'un a eu le même cas ou voit de quoi ça peut venir, merci d'avance !
Merci, au revoir
" - When the TV turns ON by itself, it always seems to go to "Google Play Movies & TV" and it starts playing trailers. When I disable the "Google Play Movies & TV" on the TV, it still opens that source when it turns ON by itself, but the screen stays black without playing trailers. When I have "Google Play Movies & TV" disabled I cannot navigate to it from the Sources menu, yet when the TV turns ON by itself it does show up in Sources and is trying to run it. I do not have an antenna, so the reason why it's trying to run "Google Play Movies & TV" might be because its trying to pick the first available TV Source that is enabled somehow.
- The only HDMI device I have connected to the TV is an Xbox 360 that does not even support CEC.
- Factory Resetting the TV seemed to have stopped the issue for a week or some days.. but eventually it would start again after some time. I did notice this happening after installing the Android TV version of Spotify, but after uninstalling it again, the TV still keeps turning ON when I wake up my phone.
- Philips TV support currently only suggested me to factory reset Android TV, which I did and did not help at all (Even having only the default apps installed and Plex). I'm still in the talks with them, but I don't keep my hopes high here, they usually answer with some standard answers like factory reset your TV or return it (Which I can't because I bought the TV last year)..
Let's hope this will get fixed at some point (Hopefully soon).. I was heavily excited about the Ambilight features of the TV, but if this type of issues come with the Philips TVs, it will be my first and last Philips TV. "
teeda Oui c'est pareil, j'ai pas d'antenne ça m'ouvre ce truc de merde, mais une fois ça (juste un) ça m'a lancé Pluto (qui est géré comme des chaines aussi), donc je pense pas que c'est lié à ce truc "Google Play Movies & TV"
Ouais je peux réinitialisé la TV, ça fait un peu chier l'un des mecs dit que ça a fait que dalle... Et je voit dans les com que personne a trouver la solution. Mais p'tin il doit bien avoir un lien avec les smartphone/android vu que ça le fait quand on se sert du tel. Mais pourquoi ? Rien est appareillé, pourquoi ca s'allume sur ça (ou Pluto) alors que c'est même pas le dernier truc utilisé (normalement quand j'allume la TV ça tombe sur l’accueil Android TV)
teeda Oui oui c'est possible, l'interface a changé, la je pense que c'est Google Home maintenant, donc vu que ça merdé pas au début (avec Android TV) c'est possible que ça soit lié à ça... donc a Google, donc le truc Chromecast...
keiku Te faut laisser des poches de popcorn
shigerumawa J'ai qu'un tel, après j'ai une vielle tablette Sony et ça me l'a jamais fait... Par contre il y a pas de Wifi activé (et pas de mode tel/sim). Aprés ouais pareil, je pourrais désactiver le Wifi du Samsung, les données mobiles aussi, et peut etre que ça le ferais plus (même surement), mais bon c'est pas une solution
tes voisins auraient surement un android, si ta télé s'allume que quand tu utilises le tiens alors ça ne serait pas du au wifi ni au bluetooth, reste l'infrarouge ou l'option de samsung pour caster.
sinon essaie de mettre des comptes android différents sur les 2 appareils pour voir si ça ne passe pas par là.