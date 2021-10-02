profile
Persona 4 Golden (PC Steam et Vita mais...) : Date de sortie FR
Vraiment un travail de fou, 8mois au total

UP : Version Vita aussi sera concerné, mais faudra certainement hacker la console.



    sora78, sorakairi86, ravyxxs, aros
    posted the 02/10/2021 at 05:25 PM by shincloud
    comments (9)
    kevisiano posted the 02/10/2021 at 05:27 PM
    Gros taf !
    testament posted the 02/10/2021 at 05:28 PM
    La patience a du bon.
    sora78 posted the 02/10/2021 at 05:34 PM
    Du lourd !
    darkxehanort94 posted the 02/10/2021 at 06:00 PM
    Je vais aller l'acheter !
    kirk posted the 02/10/2021 at 06:04 PM
    Merci à eux pour ce travail colossal. C'est l'heure de passer à la caisse.
    aros posted the 02/10/2021 at 06:09 PM
    WHAOU !!! Bon dieu, je suis en délire !

    Ils vont avoir droit à un bon don, clairement c'est trop gueudin ce qu'ils ont fait
    aros posted the 02/10/2021 at 06:15 PM
    Je sais ce que j'ai à faire maintenant
    alexharris59 posted the 02/10/2021 at 06:20 PM
    Ma Vita est prête
    projetgolden posted the 02/10/2021 at 06:23 PM
    "Version Vita aussi sera concernée", alors non, du coup. Et même si c'était le cas, l'équipe ne fournirait pas le patch, et n'expliquera pas la démarche à suivre pour l'installer sur PS Vita, pour la simple et bonne réponse qu'installer le patch sur Vita nécessite de hacker sa console.
