Muramasa
shincloud
Persona 4 Golden (PC Steam et Vita mais...) : Date de sortie FR
Vraiment un travail de fou, 8mois au total
UP : Version Vita aussi sera concerné, mais faudra certainement hacker la console.
posted the 02/10/2021 at 05:25 PM by
shincloud
comments (
9
)
kevisiano
posted
the 02/10/2021 at 05:27 PM
Gros taf !
testament
posted
the 02/10/2021 at 05:28 PM
La patience a du bon.
sora78
posted
the 02/10/2021 at 05:34 PM
Du lourd !
darkxehanort94
posted
the 02/10/2021 at 06:00 PM
Je vais aller l'acheter !
kirk
posted
the 02/10/2021 at 06:04 PM
Merci à eux pour ce travail colossal. C'est l'heure de passer à la caisse.
aros
posted
the 02/10/2021 at 06:09 PM
WHAOU !!!
Bon dieu, je suis en délire !
Ils vont avoir droit à un bon don, clairement c'est trop gueudin ce qu'ils ont fait
aros
posted
the 02/10/2021 at 06:15 PM
Je sais ce que j'ai à faire maintenant
alexharris59
posted
the 02/10/2021 at 06:20 PM
Ma Vita est prête
projetgolden
posted
the 02/10/2021 at 06:23 PM
"Version Vita aussi sera concernée", alors non, du coup. Et même si c'était le cas, l'équipe ne fournirait pas le patch, et n'expliquera pas la démarche à suivre pour l'installer sur PS Vita, pour la simple et bonne réponse qu'installer le patch sur Vita nécessite de hacker sa console.
Ils vont avoir droit à un bon don, clairement c'est trop gueudin ce qu'ils ont fait