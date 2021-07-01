accueil
J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous
articles :
1125
visites since opening :
2993853
amassous
> blog
Takehiko Inoue annonce un film Slam Dunk !!
Malgrès que la série s’est arreté en 1996, elle reste populaire et culte encore au Japon en 2021
Pas de date pour le film.
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
kurosama
posted the 01/07/2021 at 07:23 AM by
amassous
comments (
4
)
kurosama
posted
the 01/07/2021 at 07:26 AM
Ce génie du dessin n'empeche.
medoo
posted
the 01/07/2021 at 07:35 AM
Vous voulez pas terminer Vagabond siouplé ?
amario
posted
the 01/07/2021 at 07:38 AM
Je kiffe cette série
victorsagat
posted
the 01/07/2021 at 07:39 AM
Film d’animation ou film live ?
