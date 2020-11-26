J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
profile
amassous
160
Likes
Likers
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1110
visites since opening : 2954660
amassous > blog
La figurine géante Dragon Ball (46cm) se dévoile en couleurs
Malheuresement elle coute chère 16.500 yens (dans les 130€)
Si vous voulez me l’acheter, je suis okay.





C’est tiré d’une case de Toriyama d’ailleurs

DB jusqu’à la mort
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    leblogdeshacka
    posted the 11/26/2020 at 08:44 AM by amassous
    comments (11)
    leblogdeshacka posted the 11/26/2020 at 08:45 AM
    Elle est magnifique !!
    amassous posted the 11/26/2020 at 08:47 AM
    leblogdeshacka Oui magnifique, le niveau de détails
    shambala93 posted the 11/26/2020 at 08:54 AM
    La tête de Goku... horrible !
    amassous posted the 11/26/2020 at 08:59 AM
    shambala93 C’est fidèle à Toriyama
    dungas73 posted the 11/26/2020 at 09:06 AM
    shambala93 T'es serieux ? c'est le style original de dragon ball ...
    shambala93 posted the 11/26/2020 at 09:20 AM
    amassous
    Nope on dirait un ahuri par rapport au dessin.
    metroidvania posted the 11/26/2020 at 09:21 AM
    amassous posted the 11/26/2020 at 09:34 AM
    metroidvania Comment ça pouce en bas?
    aspartam posted the 11/26/2020 at 10:04 AM
    shambala93 Et s'il n'y avait que la tête qui n'allait pas...

    amassous La statue n'est vraiment pas top, surtout pour ce prix !
    amassous posted the 11/26/2020 at 10:06 AM
    aspartam Le prix est abusé, pat contre je trouve la figurine propre.
    Dis moi c’que tu trouve moche.
    kikoo31 posted the 11/26/2020 at 11:14 AM
    Pareil la tête de Goku est beaucoup plus ahuri qu innocent si je puis dire
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre