J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
Le véritable message derrièrre le logo Playstation


Tout s’explique.
    posted the 11/07/2020 at 02:12 PM by amassous
    comments (19)
    mizuki posted the 11/07/2020 at 02:15 PM
    Le bel effet word 97
    amassous posted the 11/07/2020 at 02:17 PM
    mizuki Le logo date de quand à ton avis? Coincidence? Je ne crois pas.
    madd posted the 11/07/2020 at 02:20 PM
    Ok Poufy!
    wu posted the 11/07/2020 at 02:23 PM
    Quand tu vois certains sur le site. En effet, il y a bien soumission
    koji posted the 11/07/2020 at 02:34 PM
    wu comme chaque constructeur donc bon.
    kuroni posted the 11/07/2020 at 02:34 PM
    wu Clair !
    Des mecs prêts à acheter une next-gen day one avec juste un jeu à 60 de Meta et le reste qui sort en 2022.
    Des oufs.
    mafacenligne posted the 11/07/2020 at 02:35 PM
    fretide posted the 11/07/2020 at 02:36 PM
    Supprime moi cet article maintenant avant que je m'énerve et que............
    je ne fasse rien en fait
    bulford posted the 11/07/2020 at 02:43 PM
    kuroni Il y a un jeu sur Xbox à la sortie?
    kuroni posted the 11/07/2020 at 02:48 PM
    bulford Yep ! le seul et l'unique. 120fps Baby !
    megadeth posted the 11/07/2020 at 02:51 PM
    bulford http://www.xboxygen.com/spip.php?page=rubrique-35&id_rubrique=35&date_liste=2020-11
    edgar posted the 11/07/2020 at 02:59 PM
    On peut vraiment inventer tout et n’importe quoi avec les lettres P et S.

    Par exemple moi les premiers mots qui me viennent à l’esprit sont :

    - Prostitution

    - Sodomisation

    - Pénétration

    - Sperme

    - Pute

    - Sucer

    - Pipe

    - Salope

    - Poufiasse

    Etc.

    megadeth posted the 11/07/2020 at 03:10 PM
    edgar Power Slave
    ioop posted the 11/07/2020 at 03:10 PM
    edgar a oué ...
    zekk posted the 11/07/2020 at 03:11 PM
    kuroni
    leviamor posted the 11/07/2020 at 03:21 PM
    bulford après il y a aussi Gear tactic il me semble
    bulford posted the 11/07/2020 at 03:21 PM
    kuroni
    oracle972 posted the 11/07/2020 at 04:00 PM
    Encore un article de qualité pour ne pas changer.
    opthomas posted the 11/07/2020 at 04:03 PM
    amassous Derrière*

    Sinon je laisse ça là il y a pas plus de message caché derrière le logo de la PlayStation qu'il a de message quand je lâche une caisse.

    edgar ioop Faut arrêter la masturbation intellectuel je sais qu'on est dans le mois ou on en branle pas une mais quand même.
