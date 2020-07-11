accueil
J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous
articles : 1085
1085
visites since opening : 2914662
2914662
amassous
> blog
Le véritable message derrièrre le logo Playstation
Tout s'explique.
posted the 11/07/2020 at 02:12 PM by amassous
amassous
comments ( 19 )
19
)
mizuki
posted
the 11/07/2020 at 02:15 PM
Le bel effet word 97
amassous
posted
the 11/07/2020 at 02:17 PM
mizuki
Le logo date de quand à ton avis? Coincidence? Je ne crois pas.
madd
posted
the 11/07/2020 at 02:20 PM
Ok Poufy!
wu
posted
the 11/07/2020 at 02:23 PM
Quand tu vois certains sur le site. En effet, il y a bien soumission
koji
posted
the 11/07/2020 at 02:34 PM
wu
comme chaque constructeur donc bon.
kuroni
posted
the 11/07/2020 at 02:34 PM
wu
Clair !
Des mecs prêts à acheter une next-gen day one avec juste un jeu à 60 de Meta et le reste qui sort en 2022.
Des oufs.
mafacenligne
posted
the 11/07/2020 at 02:35 PM
fretide
posted
the 11/07/2020 at 02:36 PM
Supprime moi cet article maintenant avant que je m'énerve et que............
je ne fasse rien en fait
bulford
posted
the 11/07/2020 at 02:43 PM
kuroni
Il y a un jeu sur Xbox à la sortie?
kuroni
posted
the 11/07/2020 at 02:48 PM
bulford
Yep ! le seul et l'unique. 120fps Baby !
megadeth
posted
the 11/07/2020 at 02:51 PM
bulford
http://www.xboxygen.com/spip.php?page=rubrique-35&id_rubrique=35&date_liste=2020-11
edgar
posted
the 11/07/2020 at 02:59 PM
On peut vraiment inventer tout et n’importe quoi avec les lettres P et S.
Par exemple moi les premiers mots qui me viennent à l’esprit sont :
- Prostitution
- Sodomisation
- Pénétration
- Sperme
- Pute
- Sucer
- Pipe
- Salope
- Poufiasse
Etc.
megadeth
posted
the 11/07/2020 at 03:10 PM
edgar
Power Slave
ioop
posted
the 11/07/2020 at 03:10 PM
edgar
a oué ...
zekk
posted
the 11/07/2020 at 03:11 PM
kuroni
leviamor
posted
the 11/07/2020 at 03:21 PM
bulford
après il y a aussi Gear tactic il me semble
bulford
posted
the 11/07/2020 at 03:21 PM
kuroni
oracle972
posted
the 11/07/2020 at 04:00 PM
Encore un article de qualité pour ne pas changer.
opthomas
posted
the 11/07/2020 at 04:03 PM
amassous
Derrière*
Sinon je laisse
ça là
il y a pas plus de message caché derrière le logo de la PlayStation qu'il a de message quand je lâche une caisse.
edgar
ioop
Faut arrêter la masturbation intellectuel
je sais qu'on est dans le mois ou on en branle pas une mais quand même.
