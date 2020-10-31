...Expérimentation en cours...2021...New Adventure...
Les bizarreries Nocturnes du Doc














    tags :
    9
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    kurosama, sora78, spartan1985, gantzeur, opthomas, idd, bulford, tsunmida, xevius
    posted the 10/31/2020 at 10:06 PM by docbrown
    comments (9)
    jeanouillz posted the 10/31/2020 at 10:23 PM
    Le gif de fin, c'est quand tu réveil ton petit monstre pour aller a l'école
    kurosama posted the 10/31/2020 at 10:32 PM
    C'est tiré d'un film le Gif avec la dame et le monstre dans le lit?
    kwentyn posted the 10/31/2020 at 10:36 PM
    Lights out est super comme court métrage , il a eu droit a un film complet d'ailleurs
    J'irai mater black hole
    cladstrife59 posted the 10/31/2020 at 10:38 PM
    Un connaisseur de Dir en Grey ça fait plaisir
    sora78 posted the 10/31/2020 at 10:42 PM
    Qui connait la boom du cimetière

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OofUkHHjnpk
    spartan1985 posted the 10/31/2020 at 10:55 PM
    kurosama Bedfellows, un court métrage de 2009 pour un concours Halloween.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G8a7IpdFfUA
    opthomas posted the 10/31/2020 at 10:56 PM
    Un petit j'aime juste pour Thriller
    kurosama posted the 10/31/2020 at 10:59 PM
    spartan1985 ah cool merci!
    kajungoogo0 posted the 10/31/2020 at 11:46 PM
    Franchement, quand j'étais piti , j'ai vu le clips Thriller le jour de sa sortie et le moment ou Jackson se transformer en loup-garou... ba j'ai mis du temps à m'en remettre tellement j'ai flipper
    super bien fait pour l'époque mais je n'était pas préparé à ça !

    Sinon j'imagine que vous connaissez tous le sketch Halloween de Remi Gaillard qui est vraiment très drôle
    A voir et à revoir
