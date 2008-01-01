profile
suzukube
107
Likes
Likers
suzukube
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1725
visites since opening : 2265470
suzukube > blog
all
Digital Foundry analyse Astrobot PS5
Et ils adorent. Comme tout le monde. Ca va être mon petit chouchou de cette année je sens ^^ !



Sinon y'a Snoop Dogg qui a posté sa vidéo du frigo. Enfin !

    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/29/2020 at 07:19 PM by suzukube
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre