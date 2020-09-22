



343 Industries: Halo

Compulsion Games: Contrast, We Happy Few

Double Fine Productions: Psychonauts, Brutal Legend, Broken Age

inXile Entertainment: The Bard’s Tale, Wasteland 2 & 3

Mojang Studios: Minecraft, Minecraft Dungeons

Ninja Theory: Hellblade, Project: Mara, Bleeding Edge

Obsidian Entertainment: Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Fallout: New Vegas, The Outer Worlds, Grounded, Avowed

Playground Games: Forza, Fable

Rare: Donkey Kong Country, Everwild, Battletoads, Banjo-Kazooie, Perfect Dark, Sea of Thieves, Killer Instinct

The Coalition: Gears of War 4, Gears 5, Gears Tactics

The Initiative: Projet non annoncé

Turn 10 Studios: Forza Motorsport

Undead Labs: State of Decay

World’s Edge: Age of Empires

Xbox Game Studios Publishing: Encadrement des studios

Bethesda Game Studios: The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Starfield

id Software: Doom, Quake, Rage

ZeniMax Online Studios: The Elder Scrolls Online, Fallout 76

Arkane: Dishonored, Prey, Deathloop

MachineGames: Wolfenstein

Tango Gameworks: The Evil Within, Ghostwire: Tokyo

Alpha Dog: Wraithborne, Monstrocity: Rampage

Roundhouse Studios: (Nouveau studio, projet non annoncé)