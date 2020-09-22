343 Industries: Halo
Compulsion Games: Contrast, We Happy Few
Double Fine Productions: Psychonauts, Brutal Legend, Broken Age
inXile Entertainment: The Bard’s Tale, Wasteland 2 & 3
Mojang Studios: Minecraft, Minecraft Dungeons
Ninja Theory: Hellblade, Project: Mara, Bleeding Edge
Obsidian Entertainment: Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Fallout: New Vegas, The Outer Worlds, Grounded, Avowed
Playground Games: Forza, Fable
Rare: Donkey Kong Country, Everwild, Battletoads, Banjo-Kazooie, Perfect Dark, Sea of Thieves, Killer Instinct
The Coalition: Gears of War 4, Gears 5, Gears Tactics
The Initiative: Projet non annoncé
Turn 10 Studios: Forza Motorsport
Undead Labs: State of Decay
World’s Edge: Age of Empires
Xbox Game Studios Publishing: Encadrement des studios
Bethesda Game Studios: The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Starfield
id Software: Doom, Quake, Rage
ZeniMax Online Studios: The Elder Scrolls Online, Fallout 76
Arkane: Dishonored, Prey, Deathloop
MachineGames: Wolfenstein
Tango Gameworks: The Evil Within, Ghostwire: Tokyo
Alpha Dog: Wraithborne, Monstrocity: Rampage
Roundhouse Studios: (Nouveau studio, projet non annoncé)