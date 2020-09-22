profile
articles : 1671
visites since opening : 2130756
suzukube > blog
all
Liste des 23 Xbox Game Studios (+ leurs jeux)


343 Industries: Halo
Compulsion Games: Contrast, We Happy Few
Double Fine Productions: Psychonauts, Brutal Legend, Broken Age
inXile Entertainment: The Bard’s Tale, Wasteland 2 & 3
Mojang Studios: Minecraft, Minecraft Dungeons
Ninja Theory: Hellblade, Project: Mara, Bleeding Edge
Obsidian Entertainment: Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Fallout: New Vegas, The Outer Worlds, Grounded, Avowed
Playground Games: Forza, Fable
Rare: Donkey Kong Country, Everwild, Battletoads, Banjo-Kazooie, Perfect Dark, Sea of Thieves, Killer Instinct
The Coalition: Gears of War 4, Gears 5, Gears Tactics
The Initiative: Projet non annoncé
Turn 10 Studios: Forza Motorsport
Undead Labs: State of Decay
World’s Edge: Age of Empires
Xbox Game Studios Publishing: Encadrement des studios
Bethesda Game Studios: The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Starfield
id Software: Doom, Quake, Rage
ZeniMax Online Studios: The Elder Scrolls Online, Fallout 76
Arkane: Dishonored, Prey, Deathloop
MachineGames: Wolfenstein
Tango Gameworks: The Evil Within, Ghostwire: Tokyo
Alpha Dog: Wraithborne, Monstrocity: Rampage
Roundhouse Studios: (Nouveau studio, projet non annoncé)
Otakugame.fr - https://otakugame.fr/dossier-microsoft-a-achete-bethesda-quels-consequences/
    tags : bethesda microsoft liste des xbox game studio
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    kurosama, vincecastel
    posted the 09/22/2020 at 05:44 AM by suzukube
    comments (15)
    korou posted the 09/22/2020 at 05:46 AM
    A part Ninja theory, rien qui me fasse rêver dans tous ça.
    kurosama posted the 09/22/2020 at 05:48 AM
    Mouais nan...rien qui fasse rever .
    segadream posted the 09/22/2020 at 05:56 AM
    Je ne suis pas pro xbox, mais il y a quand même du lourd. Le problème de la xbox serie x c'est le pc de toute façon ^^
    haloman posted the 09/22/2020 at 05:56 AM
    Tfasson ixbaux il i a ke alo et guirs auf ouar.
    potion2swag posted the 09/22/2020 at 06:01 AM
    Ils doivent un peu regretter les liquidations de studios chez Playstation (Evolution et Liverpool notamment).
    suzukube posted the 09/22/2020 at 06:05 AM
    segadream PC Windows 10 = Microsoft et Xbox = Microsoft. Il est où le problème ?
    mikazaki posted the 09/22/2020 at 06:14 AM
    Que des studio de fonds de tiroirs kurosama
    ravyxxs posted the 09/22/2020 at 06:14 AM
    potion2swag Evolution rapportait pas il me semble,ambitieux mais rapportait pas.
    sieu69 posted the 09/22/2020 at 06:14 AM
    suzukube ben c'est con mais moi par exemple j'ai un très bon pc, je ne prendrais pas la xbox
    kurosama posted the 09/22/2020 at 06:15 AM
    mikazaki
    docteurdeggman posted the 09/22/2020 at 06:26 AM
    Les articles sur les 23 studios... histoire que ça rentre bien dans la tête
    suzukube posted the 09/22/2020 at 06:27 AM
    sieu69 Bah ça change quoi si tu t'abonnes au Game Pass, sachant que la console est en plus vendue à perte ? Je pense que vous vous trompez de bataille =)
    potion2swag posted the 09/22/2020 at 06:29 AM
    A revoir la liste, je me dis que c'est Steam qui doit pas voir ça d'un très bon oeil non plus... Beaucoup de licences PC fortes (et c'est sans compté les tiers qui sont sur le gamepass).
    sieu69 posted the 09/22/2020 at 06:31 AM
    suzukube vous pensez mal aussi, tu penses que la console ils font aussi l'armotir avec le game pass ? c'est des milliards de dollars de faire une console, et sérieux je pense qu'il préfère que je dépense 500+10 euro que juste 10 euros et pas de console vue que mon pc n'a rien rapporté a microsoft
    osiris posted the 09/22/2020 at 06:47 AM
    Faut qu'ils mettent a jour leur cinématique du coup
