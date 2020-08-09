J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
profile
amassous
157
Likes
Likers
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1011
visites since opening : 2770075
amassous > blog
Une nouvelle figurine Saint Seiya pas chère annoncé


Ikki l’éternel protecteur de Shun
Comme l’autre de Seiya ça sera dans les 20€ très loin des tarifs des articulés hors de prix.

Pour rappel Seiya est comme ça.
Dakeshimeta kokoro no KOSUMO
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/08/2020 at 06:44 PM by amassous
    comments (4)
    spilner posted the 09/08/2020 at 06:58 PM
    Ouaip franchement pas mal.
    Et ça mesure combien?
    amassous posted the 09/08/2020 at 07:02 PM
    spilner Dans les 16cm comme Seiya je pense.
    bigboss18 posted the 09/08/2020 at 07:03 PM
    Ikki le gamin de 14 ans qui a la voix de Gérard fumeur de 3 paquet de malboro au PMU dans la VF
    amassous posted the 09/08/2020 at 07:04 PM
    bigboss18 Il a souffert sur l’île DeathQueen
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre