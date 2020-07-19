profile
shincloud
206
Likes
Likers
shincloud
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3212
visites since opening : 4510346
shincloud > blog
MARTY : Console 32Bits
Je connaissait pas du tout cette console et pourtant il y a eu plus d'une centaines de jeux sortie dessus quand même.

    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 07/19/2020 at 04:14 PM by shincloud
    comments (4)
    windrunner posted the 07/19/2020 at 04:18 PM
    la première console cd 32 bit.
    guiguif posted the 07/19/2020 at 04:30 PM
    je suis allé voir sur Ebay les prix de la console et des jeux histoire de... loul
    hurri posted the 07/19/2020 at 04:45 PM
    Elle a un coté nec duo-R voir Amiga CD-32 ^^
    wolfheart posted the 07/19/2020 at 05:25 PM
    Je la voulais depuis ses débuts celle là, rien que pour Splatterhouse !
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre