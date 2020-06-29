J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux ,j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous
157
amassous
articles : 923
visites since opening : 2597970
blog
Achat Dragon Ball


Une figurine du meilleur
Dragon Ball jusqu’à la mort, ça change pas
    posted the 06/29/2020 at 10:52 AM by amassous
    comments (4)
    kakazu posted the 06/29/2020 at 11:15 AM
    Magnifique
    xenofamicom posted the 06/29/2020 at 11:22 AM
    Très joli, il lui manque juste des larmes
    sanda posted the 06/29/2020 at 12:37 PM
    xenofamicom pourquoi des larmes ?
    xenofamicom posted the 06/29/2020 at 12:44 PM
    sanda Pour moi, Sangohan reste une pleureuse... (je taquine un peu, après c'est pas mon perso préféré dans le DB Universe)
