J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux ,j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous
amassous
Enfin une figurine Saint Seiya pas chère (Banpresto)
Okay il est pas en armure mais au moins bon prix (dans les 20€) et PAS D'ARTICULATION.



Dakishimeta kokoro no KOSUMO
    posted the 06/01/2020 at 01:29 PM by amassous
    comments (8)
    manix posted the 06/01/2020 at 01:31 PM
    vraiment sympa cette fig
    amassous posted the 06/01/2020 at 01:32 PM
    manix Surtout que en face y'a que des trucs articulé a plus de 80€
    spilner posted the 06/01/2020 at 01:37 PM
    Franchement pas mal
    linkald posted the 06/01/2020 at 01:44 PM
    Euh... elle est tous juste correct pour le prix (c'est déjà mieux qu'une FunkoPop LOL)
    spilner posted the 06/01/2020 at 01:46 PM
    Perso je veux des 1/6 Saint Seiya avec armure metal et vêtements tissu, mais je rêve...
    noishe posted the 06/01/2020 at 01:51 PM
    spilner C'est pas en tissu ou en métal, mais en Saint Seiya y'a pas mieux que les Tsume
    gemini posted the 06/01/2020 at 01:56 PM
    Pour le prix c'est plus que correct quand tu vois certaines figurines manga à 80€ alors que le coût de fabrication doit être 70% en dessous Figurine sympa donc
    amassous posted the 06/01/2020 at 02:12 PM
    linkald Les pop ça existe pas.
