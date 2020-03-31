Digital Foundry/NX Gamer/VG Tech









Analyse technique de Resident Evil 3 Remake par VG Tech :







Résumé Analyse technique depar

-Xbox One : Résolution dynamique ça dépend des phases de gameplay et des cinématiques : 1632x918, 1728x972jusqu'à 1920x1080 en checkerboard rendering.-PS4 : 1920x1080 natif.-PS4 Pro : 2880x1620 checkerboard rendering.-Xbox One X : 3840x2160 checkerboard rendering.-XB1min : 25fps / max : 53fps / moyenne : 38.20fps-XB1 Xmin : 31fps / max : 59fps / moyenne : 45.72fps-PS4min : 31fps / max : 60fps / moyenne : 47.41fps-PS4 Promin : 43fps / max : 60fps / moyenne : 57.61fps