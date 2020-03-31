ROCKSTAR GAMES R*
Resident Evil 3 Remake
9
Resident Evil 3 Remake
PC
Capcom
Capcom
survival horror
Xbox One - PlayStation 4
[VG Tech] Analyse Technique : Resident Evil 3 Remake PS4/XB1/Pro/X
Digital Foundry/NX Gamer/VG Tech




Analyse technique de Resident Evil 3 Remake par VG Tech :



Résumé


Résolution :

-Xbox One : Résolution dynamique ça dépend des phases de gameplay et des cinématiques : 1632x918, 1728x972
jusqu'à 1920x1080 en checkerboard rendering.

-PS4 : 1920x1080 natif.

-PS4 Pro : 2880x1620 checkerboard rendering.

-Xbox One X : 3840x2160 checkerboard rendering.


Framerate :

-XB1
min : 25fps / max : 53fps / moyenne : 38.20fps

-XB1 X
min : 31fps / max : 59fps / moyenne : 45.72fps

-PS4
min : 31fps / max : 60fps / moyenne : 47.41fps

-PS4 Pro
min : 43fps / max : 60fps / moyenne : 57.61fps
VG Tech
    posted the 03/31/2020 at 09:15 AM by leonr4
    comments (2)
    giru posted the 03/31/2020 at 09:21 AM
    Bref, One X meilleure résolution, PS4 Pro frame rate plus stable.

    Vivement jeudi 00h00 Sur One X pour ma part.
    kekel posted the 03/31/2020 at 09:21 AM
    Le jeu est plus fluide sur la pro que la X ? Mais la console de MS a 2tf de plus ! faut que les fanatiques qui jurent au teraflops m’expliquent svp
