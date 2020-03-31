Digital Foundry/NX Gamer/VG Tech
Analyse technique de Resident Evil 3 Remake
par VG Tech
:
Résumé
■Résolution :
-Xbox One : Résolution dynamique ça dépend des phases de gameplay et des cinématiques : 1632x918, 1728x972
jusqu'à 1920x1080 en checkerboard rendering.
-PS4 : 1920x1080 natif.
-PS4 Pro : 2880x1620 checkerboard rendering.
-Xbox One X : 3840x2160 checkerboard rendering.
■Framerate :
-XB1
min : 25fps / max : 53fps / moyenne : 38.20fps
-XB1 X
min : 31fps / max : 59fps / moyenne : 45.72fps
-PS4
min : 31fps / max : 60fps / moyenne : 47.41fps
-PS4 Pro
min : 43fps / max : 60fps / moyenne : 57.61fps
posted the 03/31/2020 at 09:15 AM by leonr4
Vivement jeudi 00h00 Sur One X pour ma part.