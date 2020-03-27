.Coco l'asticot.
Resident Evil 3 Remake
9
name : Resident Evil 3 Remake
platform : PC
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : survival horror
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
kurosama
128
kurosama
kurosama > blog
Resident Evil 3 Classic Nemesis
Sympa le mod
    posted the 03/27/2020 at 12:55 AM by kurosama
    comments (2)
    cb posted the 03/27/2020 at 01:05 AM
    Des modeurs ont créé deux tenues alternatives pour Jill qui sont plutôt pas mal :
    - BSAA
    - Spec Ops
    cb posted the 03/27/2020 at 01:14 AM
    Pour les fans d'Ada : https://youtu.be/EEifvvSYe3k
    (à défaut d'avoir droit à son propre jeu )
