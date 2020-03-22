Bonjour à tous :-) !
J'ai fais sur mon blog une liste de jeux offerts (surtout PC), de démos et de free to play pour passer le temps en confinement
!
Je copie colle sur Gamekyo, mais je m'excuse par avance : les liens ne fonctionnent pas en copier coller, je n'ai pas le courage de les refaire ici.
Voici l'article original :
Et voici la liste :
PC
The Stanley Parable (Epic Games Store)
Watch Dogs Édition Standard (Epic Games Store)
Tomb Raider 2013 (Steam)
LARA CROFT AND THE TEMPLE OF OSIRIS™ (Steam)
Headsnatchers (Steam)
Deiland (Steam)
Drawful 2 (Steam)
Goat of Duty (Steam)
Derpy Pirates (Steam)
Hot Shot Burn (Steam)
Pleasure Puzzle:Portrait 趣拼拼：肖像画 (Steam)
Mable and the Wood (GOG)
Pack de 27 jeux (dont Postal, Ultima 4 etc…) (GOG)
Frozen Souls (Windows Store)
Sky Boom Boom (Windows Store)
Spirit Lake (Windows Store)
Fish Lake (Windows Store)
Robot Fighting 2 Minibot (Windows Store)
Virus Plague: Pandemic Madness (Windows Store)
Chalk Master (Windows Store)
Helicopter Flight Simulator (Windows Store)
ENIGMA: (Itch.io, merci Famimax)
Miniature Garden (Itch.io, merci Famimax)
Chuusotsu! 1st Graduation: Time After Time (Itch.io, merci Famimax)
SeaBed (Itch.io, merci Famimax)
Magical Eyes – Red is for Anguish (Itch.io, merci Famimax)
Might and Magic Chess Royale (Uplay)
Rabbids Coding (Uplay)
Child of Light (Uplay, le 24 mars)
Deponia 1 (Twitter)
Odium the Core (No DRM)
Balancity (Indiegala)
Doodle God (Indiegala)
Démos :
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Accès gratuit ce week end)
Football Manager (Jusqu’au 25 mars)
Démo de Trials Rising (Uplay)
Démo de The Crew 2 (Uplay)
Démo de Ghost Recon Wildlands (Uplay)
Démo de The Division (Uplay)
Free to Play :
Call of Duty Warzone
Fortnite
Apex Legends
World of Tanks
World of Warships
War Thunder
Let it Die
Warframe
H1Z1
Hearthstone
Gwent : The Witcher Card Game
The Elder Scrolls: Legends
Brawlhalla
League of Legends
Dota 2
Heroes of the Storm
Smite
Paladins
Cube Escape: Paradox
Destiny 2
Warface
Dauntless
Realm Royale
PS4
Aucun jeu offert :-(
Jeux PS+ :
Shadow of the Colossus
Sonic Force
Démos :
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Accès gratuit ce week end uniquement)
Resident Evil 3 : Racoon City
Moving Out
Trials of Mana
Langrisser I & II
Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories Demo
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III
Utawarerumono: ZAN
Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session!
Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight
Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight
Yakuza Kiwami 2
Yakuza 6
Lost sphear
Project Cars 2
Valkyria Chronicles
Shining Resonnance Refrain
Les aventures extraordinaires de Captain Spirit
Detroit become human
Resident Evil 2 R.P.D.
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA X
Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
Space Channel 5 VR Kinda Funky News Flash!
Dragon Heroes II
Gravity Rush 2
NieR: Automata™ – DÉMO 120161128
CODE VEIN
Kingdom Hearts III
Dragon Quest Builders 2
Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
Just Dance 2020
Catherine: Full Body
ONINAKI
Kill la Kill If
Devil May Cry 5
God Eater 3
Brawlout
Free to Play :Call of Duty Warzone
Fortnite
Apex Legends
Warframe
Let it Die
War Thunder
World of Tanks
World of Warships
Brawlhalla
Smite
Paladins
Destiny 2
Warface
Dauntless
Dead or Alive 6
Xbox One
Aucun jeu offert :-(
Games with Gold :
Shantae: Half-Genie Hero
Batman: L’Ennemi Intérieur – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)
Sonic Generations
Démos :
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Accès gratuit ce week end uniquement)
Resident Evil 3
Moving Out
Yooka Laylee and the Impossible Layer
Aeternoblade II
Kingdom Hearts III
Just Dance 2020
CodeVein
Brawlout
Monster Boy
Devil May Cry 5
Halo Wars 2
Resident Evil 7
Forza Horizon 4
Shining Resonnance Refrain
La Terre du Milieu l’ombre de la Guerre
Les Aventures Extraordinaires de Captain Spirit
DOOM
Free to Play :
Killer Instinct
Call of Duty Warzone
Fortnite
Apex Legends
Warframe
World of Tanks
World of Warships
Brawlhalla
Smite
Paladins
Destiny 2
Warface
Dauntless
Realm Royale
Dead or Alive 6
Nintendo Switch
Démos :
Trials of Mana
Moving Out
Langrisser I et II
Disgaea 4 Complete+
Disgaea 5 Complete
Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King
The Touryst
Dragon Quest XI S
Dragon Quest Builders
DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2
OCTOPATH TRAVELER
Shining Resonance Refrain
Happy Birthdays
Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum’n’Fun!
ONINAKI
LOST SPHEAR
Mega Man 11
GOD EATER 3
KILL la KILL – IF
Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
Yoshi’s Crafted World
Kirby Star Allies
Pokkén Tournament DX
Puyo Puyo™ Tetris®
Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker
ARMS
Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido
Mario Tennis Aces
DAEMON X MACHINA
Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET Complete Edition
Cadence of Hyrule – Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda
New Super Lucky’s Tale
Pokémon : Let’s Go, Évoli
Pokémon : Let’s Go, Pikachu
Resident Evil 5
Ape Out
VOEZ
DEEMO
Brawlout
Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories
Pokémon Donjon Mystère : Équipe de Secours DX
Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
Explosive Jack
Skybolt Zack
AeternoBlade
AeternoBlade II
Just Dance® 2020
Cat Quest II
Trials® Rising
Doraemon Story of Seasons
Puzzle Quest: The Legend Returns
Aegis Defenders
NBA 2K20
Mario & Sonic aux Jeux Olympiques de Tokyo 2020
Snipperclips – Les deux font la paire
Death Squared
Yoku’s Island Express
EARTHLOCK
PLANET ALPHA
Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story
Piczle Colors
Gabbuchi
Super Chariot
Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition
Free to Play :
Fortnite
Tetris 99
Call of Duty Warzone
Warframe
Brawlhalla
Smite
Paladins
Warface
Dauntless
Realm Royale
Smartphone
Joe Dever’s Lone Wolf – Complete
Free to Play
Fortnite
PUBG Mobile
Call of Duty Mobile
Mario Kart Tour
Fire Emblem Heroes
Gears POP!
Gwent : The Witcher Card Game
Hearthstone
The Elder Scrolls: Legends
Cube Escape: Paradox
Voilà
! Moi je suis en ce moment sur Trials of Mana, j'ai déjà passé une heure sur la démo et elle est vraiment géniale ^^ !
Je l'ai en stock,mais tjs pas fait.
kevinmccallisterrr Merci je corrige !
C'est juste qu'en 2020,le 1er devrait être proposé à 2€,comme par exemple Strider(reboot) en 2017 à 3€75
Ça reste un bon prix pour passer plus de 20 heures en compagnie de Faith, et c'est la version PS4, sur PC, on peut descendre plus bas je pense =o)) ! Si ça vous tente je ferais un article moins toufu sur les jeux à moins de 5€ (ou 10€) ^^ !
duff15 Y'a Risen III à 4€, me souviens avoir apprécié Risen 2, mais j'me souvenais pas que le 3 était sorti ? https://store.playstation.com/fr-fr/product/EP4062-CUSA02017_00-RISEN3ENHANCED01
Le jeu est vraiment top sur Switch, j'me demande si ça vaut le coup de le "reprendre" en supérior version sur PS4 Pro : https://store.playstation.com/fr-fr/product/EP0001-CUSA06938_00-STARLINKD01DELUX
Oooh Escape Plan à 3€ !!! J'avais tellement kiffé ce jeu sur ma PS Vita ! C'est le deuxième jeu que j'avais acheté dessus ! https://store.playstation.com/fr-fr/product/EP9000-CUSA00153_00-ESCPGAMEMASTEREU
Les Risen on m'a souvent dit de les faire,mais jamais fait.J'ai failli faire Elex.
Sinon ton article sur tes -10€,ça pourrait être bien
Là,je suis sur mon Nier:Automata chopé à 26€ en 2019,truc de ouf