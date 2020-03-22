Bonjour à tous :-) !J'ai fais sur mon blog une liste de jeux offerts (surtout PC), de démos et de free to play pour passer le temps en confinementJe copie colle sur Gamekyo, mais je m'excuse par avance : les liens ne fonctionnent pas en copier coller, je n'ai pas le courage de les refaire ici.Voici l'article original :Et voici la liste :PCThe Stanley Parable (Epic Games Store)Watch Dogs Édition Standard (Epic Games Store)Tomb Raider 2013 (Steam)LARA CROFT AND THE TEMPLE OF OSIRIS™ (Steam)Headsnatchers (Steam)Deiland (Steam)Drawful 2 (Steam)Goat of Duty (Steam)Derpy Pirates (Steam)Hot Shot Burn (Steam)Pleasure Puzzle:Portrait 趣拼拼：肖像画 (Steam)Mable and the Wood (GOG)Pack de 27 jeux (dont Postal, Ultima 4 etc…) (GOG)Frozen Souls (Windows Store)Sky Boom Boom (Windows Store)Spirit Lake (Windows Store)Fish Lake (Windows Store)Robot Fighting 2 Minibot (Windows Store)Virus Plague: Pandemic Madness (Windows Store)Chalk Master (Windows Store)Helicopter Flight Simulator (Windows Store)ENIGMA: (Itch.io, merci Famimax)Miniature Garden (Itch.io, merci Famimax)Chuusotsu! 1st Graduation: Time After Time (Itch.io, merci Famimax)SeaBed (Itch.io, merci Famimax)Magical Eyes – Red is for Anguish (Itch.io, merci Famimax)Might and Magic Chess Royale (Uplay)Rabbids Coding (Uplay)Child of Light (Uplay, le 24 mars)Deponia 1 (Twitter)Odium the Core (No DRM)Balancity (Indiegala)Doodle God (Indiegala)Démos :Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Accès gratuit ce week end)Football Manager (Jusqu’au 25 mars)Démo de Trials Rising (Uplay)Démo de The Crew 2 (Uplay)Démo de Ghost Recon Wildlands (Uplay)Démo de The Division (Uplay)Free to Play :Call of Duty WarzoneFortniteApex LegendsWorld of TanksWorld of WarshipsWar ThunderLet it DieWarframeH1Z1HearthstoneGwent : The Witcher Card GameThe Elder Scrolls: LegendsBrawlhallaLeague of LegendsDota 2Heroes of the StormSmitePaladinsCube Escape: ParadoxDestiny 2WarfaceDauntlessRealm RoyalePS4Aucun jeu offert :-(Jeux PS+ :Shadow of the ColossusSonic ForceDémos :Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Accès gratuit ce week end uniquement)Resident Evil 3 : Racoon CityMoving OutTrials of ManaLangrisser I & IIDisaster Report 4: Summer Memories DemoThe Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IIIUtawarerumono: ZANTaiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session!Persona 3: Dancing in MoonlightPersona 5: Dancing in StarlightYakuza Kiwami 2Yakuza 6Lost sphearProject Cars 2Valkyria ChroniclesShining Resonnance RefrainLes aventures extraordinaires de Captain SpiritDetroit become humanResident Evil 2 R.P.D.Final Fantasy VII RemakeHatsune Miku: Project DIVA XYooka-Laylee and the Impossible LairSpace Channel 5 VR Kinda Funky News Flash!Dragon Heroes IIGravity Rush 2NieR: Automata™ – DÉMO 120161128CODE VEINKingdom Hearts IIIDragon Quest Builders 2Monster Boy and the Cursed KingdomJust Dance 2020Catherine: Full BodyONINAKIKill la Kill IfDevil May Cry 5God Eater 3BrawloutFree to Play :Call of Duty WarzoneFortniteApex LegendsWarframeLet it DieWar ThunderWorld of TanksWorld of WarshipsBrawlhallaSmitePaladinsDestiny 2WarfaceDauntlessDead or Alive 6Xbox OneAucun jeu offert :-(Games with Gold :Shantae: Half-Genie HeroBatman: L’Ennemi Intérieur – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)Sonic GenerationsDémos :Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Accès gratuit ce week end uniquement)Resident Evil 3Moving OutYooka Laylee and the Impossible LayerAeternoblade IIKingdom Hearts IIIJust Dance 2020CodeVeinBrawloutMonster BoyDevil May Cry 5Halo Wars 2Resident Evil 7Forza Horizon 4Shining Resonnance RefrainLa Terre du Milieu l’ombre de la GuerreLes Aventures Extraordinaires de Captain SpiritDOOMFree to Play :Killer InstinctCall of Duty WarzoneFortniteApex LegendsWarframeWorld of TanksWorld of WarshipsBrawlhallaSmitePaladinsDestiny 2WarfaceDauntlessRealm RoyaleDead or Alive 6Nintendo SwitchDémos :Trials of ManaMoving OutLangrisser I et IIDisgaea 4 Complete+Disgaea 5 CompleteBlossom Tales: The Sleeping KingThe TourystDragon Quest XI SDragon Quest BuildersDRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2OCTOPATH TRAVELERShining Resonance RefrainHappy BirthdaysTaiko no Tatsujin: Drum’n’Fun!ONINAKILOST SPHEARMega Man 11GOD EATER 3KILL la KILL – IFYooka-Laylee and the Impossible LairYoshi’s Crafted WorldKirby Star AlliesPokkén Tournament DXPuyo Puyo™ Tetris®Captain Toad: Treasure TrackerARMSSushi Striker: The Way of SushidoMario Tennis AcesDAEMON X MACHINAOri and the Blind Forest: Definitive EditionSWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET Complete EditionCadence of Hyrule – Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of ZeldaNew Super Lucky’s TalePokémon : Let’s Go, ÉvoliPokémon : Let’s Go, PikachuResident Evil 5Ape OutVOEZDEEMOBrawloutMax: The Curse of BrotherhoodDisaster Report 4: Summer MemoriesPokémon Donjon Mystère : Équipe de Secours DXTrine 4: The Nightmare PrinceExplosive JackSkybolt ZackAeternoBladeAeternoBlade IIJust Dance® 2020Cat Quest IITrials® RisingDoraemon Story of SeasonsPuzzle Quest: The Legend ReturnsAegis DefendersNBA 2K20Mario & Sonic aux Jeux Olympiques de Tokyo 2020Snipperclips – Les deux font la paireDeath SquaredYoku’s Island ExpressEARTHLOCKPLANET ALPHAValthirian Arc: Hero School StoryPiczle ColorsGabbuchiSuper ChariotRayman Legends: Definitive EditionFree to Play :FortniteTetris 99Call of Duty WarzoneWarframeBrawlhallaSmitePaladinsWarfaceDauntlessRealm RoyaleSmartphoneJoe Dever’s Lone Wolf – CompleteFree to PlayFortnitePUBG MobileCall of Duty MobileMario Kart TourFire Emblem HeroesGears POP!Gwent : The Witcher Card GameHearthstoneThe Elder Scrolls: LegendsCube Escape: ParadoxVoilà! Moi je suis en ce moment sur Trials of Mana, j'ai déjà passé une heure sur la démo et elle est vraiment géniale ^^ !