profile
shanks
156
Likes
Likers
shanks
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1038
visites since opening : 2355935
shanks > blog
all
Dragon Age 4 : premier visuel
Jeux Video




Franchement, ça le fait.
Day One.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/04/2019 at 09:02 PM by shanks
    comments (8)
    misterpixel posted the 12/04/2019 at 09:03 PM
    L'enc...!
    ioop posted the 12/04/2019 at 09:10 PM
    ça claque ! LA NEXT GEN EST LA !!

    day one également, j'ai adoré dragon age inquisition + de 50h de jeu dessus
    misterpixel posted the 12/04/2019 at 09:15 PM
    Dragon Age Inquisition est sous côté
    octobar posted the 12/04/2019 at 09:16 PM
    vaut mieux rien montrer hein... Vu la D.A. de cette licence
    shanks posted the 12/04/2019 at 09:17 PM
    misterpixel
    Y a eu The Witcher 3 six mois après, ça a pas aidé non plus.

    Mais très bon jeu, à faire impérativement en difficulté max pour tout saisir du gameplay.
    misterpixel posted the 12/04/2019 at 09:22 PM
    shanks C'est pas faux mais personnellement je l'ai autant kiffé que ce TW3 justement, clairement dans mon Top 10 de cette génération.
    shambala93 posted the 12/04/2019 at 09:32 PM
    misterpixel
    Et pourtant son gameplay est bien meilleur que The Witcher 3
    misterpixel posted the 12/04/2019 at 09:35 PM
    shambala93 C'est pas difficile ça (J'abuse un peu, mais c'est pas pour son gameplay que j'ai adoré TW3)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre