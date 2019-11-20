profile
Ganesh : Viens chez moi je joue à Death Stranding
Voilà une musique qui devrait faire un carton cet hiver !



Wala, c'était tout. Bisous.

Bonus : Death Stranding Trailer E3 2016 vs PS4 Pro

    posted the 11/20/2019 at 10:41 PM by suzukube
    comments (2)
    sora78 posted the 11/20/2019 at 10:52 PM
    Bordel de
    fablus posted the 11/20/2019 at 11:06 PM
    Exceptionnel XD Ganesh s'est grave amélioré dans ses imitations. Chapeau
