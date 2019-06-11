.
BANDAI annonce de nouvelle figurine Dragon Ball (incroyable)
ENFIN DU GOKU YARDRAT



ENFIN DU JIREN


ET MON ACHAT IMMÉDIAT !!! GOHAN !!!! MAIS YAPA DE SANG (jvais colorier au feutre rouge ça passe)


BILAN: BANDAI ENVOIS DU TRÈS LOURD
    posted the 11/06/2019 at 05:19 PM by amassous
    mahatma posted the 11/06/2019 at 05:27 PM
    Les chibis sont mignonnes... Mais je trouve la première de goku et la jiren magnifique ! La yarda il manque Trunk !!!!
    amassous posted the 11/06/2019 at 05:30 PM
    mahatma Ouais si il font Trunks qui va avec ça va être
    Les WCF sont kawaiii
    mahatma posted the 11/06/2019 at 05:34 PM
    amassous y a déjà eu Zeno en figurine ?
    amassous posted the 11/06/2019 at 05:38 PM
    mahatma En mini comme les DBGT ou Peluche taille réel ouais.
    axlenz posted the 11/06/2019 at 06:07 PM
    jvais colorier au feutre rouge ça passe
    Sale psycho va
    amassous posted the 11/06/2019 at 06:08 PM
    axlenz obliger de faire du feutre pour mettre du sang.
    Gohan perd son bras face a Cell en sauvant Vegeta quand meme
