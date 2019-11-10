Toutes les promos eShop Nintendo Switch en un clin d'oeil !
profile
suzukube
94
Likes
Likers
suzukube
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1313
visites since opening : 1411379
suzukube > blog
all
SAVUN a testé Zelda Link's Awakening !


Je crois que je n'ai même pas besoin de mettre de commentaire, je l'adore ce type !
Otakugame.fr - https://otakugame.fr/
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/11/2019 at 07:35 PM by suzukube
    comments (2)
    elfloflo posted the 10/11/2019 at 07:49 PM
    Ouais ces tests sont juste excellents !
    jaysennnin posted the 10/11/2019 at 09:18 PM
    elfloflo
    le trio gagnant, Jean baptiste show, Savun et sheshounet
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre