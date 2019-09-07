profile
Le trailer qui a marqué les esprits
    posted the 07/09/2019 at 04:44 PM by shincloud
    comments (9)
    goldmen33 posted the 07/09/2019 at 04:47 PM
    Le jeu beaucoup moins...
    kalas28 posted the 07/09/2019 at 04:51 PM
    tout comme le jeu qui était bien ouf
    romgamer6859 posted the 07/09/2019 at 05:04 PM
    le jeu était génial, il était même sorti dans l'anonymat le plus total en août jusqu'à ce que des gens en parlent.
    defqon1985 posted the 07/09/2019 at 05:13 PM
    Il est sympa en coop, j'espère que le 2 verra bien le jour et de qualité.
    sora78 posted the 07/09/2019 at 05:14 PM
    J'écoute toujours de temps en temps la musique du trailer Dead Island 2 (E3 2014 conférence Sony)
    warminos posted the 07/09/2019 at 05:24 PM
    Le jeu était bien ouf c’est vrai, surtout la 1ère map
    lez93 posted the 07/09/2019 at 05:30 PM
    Trailer que je trouvais déjà ridicule a l'époque pour cette aspect dramatique trop tiré par les cheveux à mon gout pour un jeu qui a pour "méchant" des zombies
    ootaniisensei posted the 07/09/2019 at 05:40 PM
    Le trailer était stylé et le jeu était vraiment bon à la sauce Borderland, c'est vraiment devenu mes FPS fav ce genre
    hatefield posted the 07/09/2019 at 05:45 PM
    Ah oui ce trailer était vraiment excellent, j'avais pris le jeu bien plus tard a l'occasion d'une promo et je l'ai surkiffé, vraiment dommage que le 2 n'aboutisse pas pour l'instant. Parce que sa suite yamakasi j'accroche pas du tout.
