articles : 3043
visites since opening : 4013186
shincloud > blog
Adieu Telltale
Et voila après plusieurs compile, c'est enfin la sortie de la compile ultime avec plusieurs bonus assez conséquente, avec un mode graphic black pour avoir l'effet comic de la licence.



    posted the 07/01/2019 at 09:43 PM by shincloud
    comments (3)
    negan posted the 07/01/2019 at 09:45 PM
    ca sort quand
    shincloud posted the 07/01/2019 at 09:47 PM
    negan 10 septembre
    pokute posted the 07/01/2019 at 09:50 PM
    One/Ps4/Pc uniquement ? Ou switch aussi ?
