Ce n'est pas en devenant Hokage qu'une personne est reconnue... Mais c'est en étant reconnue qu'elle devient Hokage.
amassous
amassous
articles : 559
visites since opening : 1743328
amassous > blog
Samurai 8: La Légende de Hachimaru chapitre 1 en français !!!

Lien en description c'est donc en simultrad sur le site de KANA qui a déjà acquis les droits du manga
Ça passe trop vite les 73 pages Vivement la semaine prochaine
https://www.westory.fr/kana/lire-en-ligne/slam-dunk/1/slam-dunk-t1?token=lisqi8EaVYHn10xh50OmKchPPjJCvg4X#excerpt
    posted the 05/12/2019 at 11:18 PM by amassous
    comments (3)
    eclairshadow posted the 05/12/2019 at 11:54 PM
    Pas mal, j'espère que le manga sera riche en histoire.
    noctis posted the 05/13/2019 at 12:07 AM
    Enfin ! j"attendais ce moment avec impatience merci Amassous

    effectivement ca à lair sublime entre cybernétique , conflit de samurai et pouvoir magique cela s'annonce grandiose en possibilité
    axlenz posted the 05/13/2019 at 12:10 AM
    je vais me mater ça... Thanks gros
