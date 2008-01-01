Fais le mal tout le monde s’en rappelle, fais le bien personne s’en souvient.
profile
amassous
145
Likes
Likers
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 548
visites since opening : 1712676
amassous > blog
Vous avez un lecteur multimedia a me conseiller?
Je dois prendre un de bonne qualité pour ma grand mère je cherche une marque, je trouve que des chinois.Je suis a l’écoute de recommandation/ conseils merci
Une fois trouvez je supprime ce HS

I NEED YOU
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/25/2019 at 09:20 PM by amassous
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre