Le blog 100% Otaku !
suzukube > blog
[Reportage] L'histoire de Gunpei Yokoi, l'inventeur de la Gameboy ^^ !
Un reportage sorti il y a 2 ans, mais que je trouve excellent pour mieux comprendre Nintendo et son Nintendo Labo ! Bonne visualisation !

Youtube
    posted the 03/15/2019 at 11:54 AM by suzukube
    comments (0)
