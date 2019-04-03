____________________________
Le blog 100% Otaku !
all
Banana Switch, un court métrage très sympa sur la Switch ^^
J'en parlais en 2017, mais je suis retombé dessus en 2018, et je reste toujours ébahi devant tant de créativité ! Une lettre d'amour à la Nintendo Switch qui devrait plaire à tous les fans de la console de Nintendo !

Otakguame.Fr - https://otakugame.fr/decouvrez-banana-switch-fan-video-meriterait-detre-pub-nintendo/
    tags : banana switch
    5
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/04/2019 at 09:48 PM by suzukube
    comments (2)
    wazaaabi posted the 03/04/2019 at 10:24 PM
    Mouai
    suzukube posted the 03/04/2019 at 10:46 PM
    wazaaabi Mais c'est de l'art !
