Microsoft présente Xbox Adaptive Controller
    seganintendo posted the 05/17/2018 at 05:46 AM
    fretide posted the 05/17/2018 at 05:59 AM
    Excellent franchement.
    warminos posted the 05/17/2018 at 06:08 AM
    Très bonne initiative, j’espère que d’autres constructeurs s’y mettront.
    octobar posted the 05/17/2018 at 06:12 AM
    shincloud posted the 05/17/2018 at 06:23 AM
    J'imagine même pas le temps fou pour la rech et dev, c'est dingue, même Octobar pourra enfin jouer aux jeux vidéo
    mikaou posted the 05/17/2018 at 06:24 AM
    shincloud
    kurosama posted the 05/17/2018 at 06:25 AM
    octobar limite quand meme le smiley "rigoler" ici...enfin ca depend pourquoi tu l'utilises.?
    shincloud posted the 05/17/2018 at 06:29 AM
    kurosama il te dira que c'est un complot d'illuminati qui a conçu la manette, pour faire genre que Microsoft sont des gentil, alors qu'il sont investi plus de 400 milliards de dollars pour détruire la planète
    octobar posted the 05/17/2018 at 06:29 AM
    shincloud le soucis c'est que je veux pas de Xbox.

    kurosama content de voir que la team MS Waypoint se porte bien. :3
    kurosama posted the 05/17/2018 at 06:31 AM
    octobar punaise quand meme...t'as pas depassé ça depuis le temps..
    octobar posted the 05/17/2018 at 06:34 AM
    kurosama c'est Shin qui cherche l'embrouille.
    maxleresistant posted the 05/17/2018 at 06:35 AM
    Excellent, je suis surpris que personne ne l'ai fait plus tôt.
    J'espere que Nintendo et Sony en feront de même.
    hasselhoff posted the 05/17/2018 at 06:58 AM
    maxleresistant tu oublies le Nintendo Labo
    pokute posted the 05/17/2018 at 07:18 AM
    maxleresistant Nintendo en avait fait pour la nes (le nes hands free ). C'était assez poussé pour l'époque.
    kidicarus posted the 05/17/2018 at 07:23 AM
    maxleresistant l'histoire montre que chaque constructeur ou autres société ont tenté les contrôleurs pour handicapé.
    aros posted the 05/17/2018 at 07:24 AM
    Pas simple à comprendre le bazar aux premiers abords, mais cela reste une excellente initiative.

    maxleresistant
    Y'en à qui font des jeux, d'autres des manettes, voilà
