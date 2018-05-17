accueil
Who likes this ?
chester
Microsoft présente Xbox Adaptive Controller
C'est magique
13
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/17/2018 at 05:42 AM by
chester
comments (
16
)
seganintendo
posted
the 05/17/2018 at 05:46 AM
fretide
posted
the 05/17/2018 at 05:59 AM
Excellent franchement.
warminos
posted
the 05/17/2018 at 06:08 AM
Très bonne initiative, j'espère que d'autres constructeurs s'y mettront.
octobar
posted
the 05/17/2018 at 06:12 AM
shincloud
posted
the 05/17/2018 at 06:23 AM
J'imagine même pas le temps fou pour la rech et dev, c'est dingue, même Octobar pourra enfin jouer aux jeux vidéo
mikaou
posted
the 05/17/2018 at 06:24 AM
shincloud
kurosama
posted
the 05/17/2018 at 06:25 AM
octobar
limite quand meme le smiley "rigoler" ici...enfin ca depend pourquoi tu l'utilises.?
shincloud
posted
the 05/17/2018 at 06:29 AM
kurosama
il te dira que c'est un complot d'illuminati qui a conçu la manette, pour faire genre que Microsoft sont des gentil, alors qu'il sont investi plus de 400 milliards de dollars pour détruire la planète
octobar
posted
the 05/17/2018 at 06:29 AM
shincloud
le soucis c'est que je veux pas de Xbox.
kurosama
content de voir que la team MS Waypoint se porte bien. :3
kurosama
posted
the 05/17/2018 at 06:31 AM
octobar
punaise quand meme...t'as pas depassé ça depuis le temps..
octobar
posted
the 05/17/2018 at 06:34 AM
kurosama
c'est Shin qui cherche l'embrouille.
maxleresistant
posted
the 05/17/2018 at 06:35 AM
Excellent, je suis surpris que personne ne l'ai fait plus tôt.
J'espere que Nintendo et Sony en feront de même.
hasselhoff
posted
the 05/17/2018 at 06:58 AM
maxleresistant
tu oublies le Nintendo Labo
pokute
posted
the 05/17/2018 at 07:18 AM
maxleresistant
Nintendo en avait fait pour la nes (le nes hands free ). C'était assez poussé pour l'époque.
kidicarus
posted
the 05/17/2018 at 07:23 AM
maxleresistant
l'histoire montre que chaque constructeur ou autres société ont tenté les contrôleurs pour handicapé.
aros
posted
the 05/17/2018 at 07:24 AM
Pas simple à comprendre le bazar aux premiers abords, mais cela reste une excellente initiative.
maxleresistant
Y'en à qui font des jeux, d'autres des manettes, voilà
