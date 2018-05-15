profile
name : Devil May Cry 5 (rumeur)
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : action
other versions : PC - Xbox One
Devil May Cry 5 : Leak gameplay




Dante est de retour, et il a bien changé !




Neogaf
    posted the 05/15/2018 at 09:44 AM by leonr4
    comments (14)
    rbz posted the 05/15/2018 at 09:46 AM
    bonanzaa posted the 05/15/2018 at 09:47 AM
    Pourquoi j'ai cliqué?
    diablo posted the 05/15/2018 at 09:48 AM
    j'espère qu'ils gardent l'ancienne formule des BTA bien Nerveux avec des combos aériens, les récents Leaks caméra rapproché comme GOW me font très peur d'autant qu'ils paraissent crédible
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 05/15/2018 at 09:49 AM
    Jackpot...par contre le believe exclue PS4 j'y crois pas une seconndde vu les ventes de la série.
    chronokami posted the 05/15/2018 at 09:55 AM
    hahaha
    escobar posted the 05/15/2018 at 09:58 AM
    Cay nulle remboursay
    octobar posted the 05/15/2018 at 10:09 AM
    escobar ta maaayyr
    docbrown posted the 05/15/2018 at 10:21 AM
    Putain, c'est violent....
    romgamer6859 posted the 05/15/2018 at 10:22 AM
    tu fous les nerfs
    eldren posted the 05/15/2018 at 10:26 AM
    lol ils sont cons
    testament posted the 05/15/2018 at 10:32 AM
    doduo posted the 05/15/2018 at 10:47 AM
    Tain je me suis fait Bait comme un noob !!!
    escobar posted the 05/15/2018 at 11:26 AM
    octobar trouduc
    gavad posted the 05/15/2018 at 11:46 AM
    Y'a pas que les démons qui ont pleurer après avoir vu ce trailer.
