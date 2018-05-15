accueil
name :
Devil May Cry 5 (rumeur)
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Capcom
developer :
Capcom
genre :
action
other versions :
PC
-
Xbox One
leonr4
> blog
Devil May Cry 5 : Leak gameplay
Dante est de retour, et il a bien changé !
posted the 05/15/2018 at 09:44 AM by leonr4
leonr4
comments (
14
)
rbz
posted
the 05/15/2018 at 09:46 AM
bonanzaa
posted
the 05/15/2018 at 09:47 AM
Pourquoi j'ai cliqué?
diablo
posted
the 05/15/2018 at 09:48 AM
j'espère qu'ils gardent l'ancienne formule des BTA bien Nerveux avec des combos aériens, les récents Leaks caméra rapproché comme GOW me font très peur d'autant qu'ils paraissent crédible
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 05/15/2018 at 09:49 AM
Jackpot...par contre le believe exclue PS4 j'y crois pas une seconndde vu les ventes de la série.
chronokami
posted
the 05/15/2018 at 09:55 AM
hahaha
escobar
posted
the 05/15/2018 at 09:58 AM
Cay nulle remboursay
octobar
posted
the 05/15/2018 at 10:09 AM
escobar
ta maaayyr
docbrown
posted
the 05/15/2018 at 10:21 AM
Putain, c'est violent....
romgamer6859
posted
the 05/15/2018 at 10:22 AM
tu fous les nerfs
eldren
posted
the 05/15/2018 at 10:26 AM
lol ils sont cons
testament
posted
the 05/15/2018 at 10:32 AM
doduo
posted
the 05/15/2018 at 10:47 AM
Tain je me suis fait Bait comme un noob !!!
escobar
posted
the 05/15/2018 at 11:26 AM
octobar
trouduc
gavad
posted
the 05/15/2018 at 11:46 AM
Y'a pas que les démons qui ont pleurer après avoir vu ce trailer.
