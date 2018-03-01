accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Escobar All Day EveryDay
profile
117
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
tvirus
,
darkvador
,
cloud77
,
trungz
,
ran83
,
yuri
,
boyd
,
milo42
,
onisuka
,
chris92
,
rkazuya
,
funkenstein
,
bobby008
,
raioh
,
vonkuru
,
vinze
,
keima
,
svr
,
grozourson
,
liquidus00
,
kokoriko
,
tm
,
bibi300
,
jwolf
,
grayfoxx
,
reikoririn
,
trez
,
kirk
,
gam3r
,
lambo
,
artemis
,
ultimatima
,
eldrick
,
greil93
,
idd
,
voxen
,
sokarius
,
k1fry
,
zorrox
,
minx
,
zabuza
,
turiinoi
,
subiakasubzero
,
jazzman
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
fullbuster
,
rahxephon1
,
stiltzkin
,
shampix
,
linkstar
,
hayatevibritania
,
sboubi
,
lt93
,
gamergirl
,
charlessobhraj
,
narutimate24
,
gantzeur
,
estellise
,
edenil
,
qbigaara49
,
hipou
,
thib50
,
fantacitron
,
manjinbes
,
dranacole
,
cuthbert
,
gilgamesh
,
anonymous340
,
kenji
,
dx93
,
wanda
,
nihs
,
lucrate
,
binou87
,
giusnake
,
jaune
,
chronokami
,
e3payne
,
hipo
,
whitepotatoes
,
neokiller
,
uta
,
docteurdeggman
,
minbox
,
variahunter
,
amassous
,
arngrim
,
spawnini
,
myers
,
momotaros
,
hyoga57
,
asus
,
linkiorra
,
battossai
,
supatony
,
ellie
,
elmax
,
asakim
,
diablass59
,
ninja17
,
anakaris
,
link80
,
iiii
,
geugeuz
,
sakonoko
,
testament
,
racsnk
,
marchand2sable
,
shindo
,
goldmen33
,
edgar
,
kali
,
raph64
,
victornewman
,
link49
,
corrin
,
sujetdelta
escobar
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
251
visites since opening :
283701
escobar
> blog
all
Geek et Divers
Jeux Video
Humour
Music
Nouveaux Achats
Désolé :(
Humour
tags :
25
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/03/2018 at 07:40 PM by
escobar
comments (
46
)
diablass59
posted
the 01/03/2018 at 07:41 PM
jenicris
posted
the 01/03/2018 at 07:42 PM
J'avoue, j'ai pas compris la blague.
electron
posted
the 01/03/2018 at 07:42 PM
Putinn! J’ai cliquayy !
bliss02
posted
the 01/03/2018 at 07:43 PM
tu mérite d'attendre encore 10 ans avant d'avoir un nouveau Wario
sylphide
posted
the 01/03/2018 at 07:43 PM
Jolie i like it.
nady
posted
the 01/03/2018 at 07:44 PM
RIP la play.
laihoh
posted
the 01/03/2018 at 07:44 PM
gantzeur
posted
the 01/03/2018 at 07:44 PM
sale Pro M !
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 01/03/2018 at 07:47 PM
testament
posted
the 01/03/2018 at 07:47 PM
Icebergbrulant
kenjushi
posted
the 01/03/2018 at 07:52 PM
C'est nul mais j'avoue, j'ai ris
zabuza
posted
the 01/03/2018 at 07:54 PM
La blague made in Uccle
iglooo
posted
the 01/03/2018 at 08:00 PM
nicolasgourry
posted
the 01/03/2018 at 08:02 PM
jenicris
https://www.edilivre.com/2015/09/17/lexpression-de-la-semaine-remuer-le-couteau-dans-la-plaie/
jenicris
posted
the 01/03/2018 at 08:03 PM
nicolasgourry
ok, alors pour la PS4, j'ai encore plus de mal à comprendre.
nicolasgourry
posted
the 01/03/2018 at 08:07 PM
jenicris
en même temps "remuer le couteau dans la XBox" ou "remuer le couteau dans la Switch", ça marche moins ^^
axlrose
posted
the 01/03/2018 at 08:12 PM
http://www.gameblog.fr/news/72695-l-image-du-jour-un-jeu-de-mots-consternant-a-couper-au-coute
jenicris
posted
the 01/03/2018 at 08:12 PM
nicolasgourry
ah oui car la PS4 ressemble à un croque monsieur?
arngrim
posted
the 01/03/2018 at 08:13 PM
Blague of ze ouique!
spontexes
posted
the 01/03/2018 at 08:16 PM
nicolasgourry
posted
the 01/03/2018 at 08:17 PM
jenicris
faut pas chercher loin, c'est juste un jeu de mot, avec le mot "plaie"/"play".
jenicris
posted
the 01/03/2018 at 08:20 PM
nicolasgourry
ah oui, en effet, j'avais pas du tout fait le rapprochement.
stefanpsp
posted
the 01/03/2018 at 08:20 PM
nicolasgourry
Encore une exclu playstation
tipik
posted
the 01/03/2018 at 08:35 PM
i8
posted
the 01/03/2018 at 09:04 PM
well played.
edgar
posted
the 01/03/2018 at 09:12 PM
carapuce
posted
the 01/03/2018 at 09:19 PM
Escobar
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 01/03/2018 at 09:20 PM
Jeux de mot Ramoutcho
misterpixel
posted
the 01/03/2018 at 09:30 PM
J'valide !
osiris
posted
the 01/03/2018 at 09:42 PM
Lol je m'attendais pas à celle la
dastukiim
posted
the 01/03/2018 at 09:46 PM
ALORS LA MAMA
kinox31
posted
the 01/03/2018 at 09:54 PM
MAMAMIA
escobar
posted
the 01/03/2018 at 09:56 PM
La blague à bcp de succès
churos45
posted
the 01/03/2018 at 10:30 PM
L'élève a dépassé le maitre
kinox31
posted
the 01/03/2018 at 10:35 PM
escobar
icebergbrulant
sort de ce corps
qbigaara49
posted
the 01/03/2018 at 11:27 PM
jenicris
oh putain il t'en a fallu du temps
icebergbrulant
posted
the 01/03/2018 at 11:47 PM
testament
kinox31
J'avoue !!
escobar
Blague de qualité !
vfries
posted
the 01/03/2018 at 11:55 PM
BOTY 2018
kinox31
posted
the 01/03/2018 at 11:59 PM
icebergbrulant
octobar
posted
the 01/04/2018 at 12:01 AM
la pomme est tombée bien loin de l'arbre...
koji
posted
the 01/04/2018 at 12:18 AM
playsantin va.
sora78
posted
the 01/04/2018 at 12:57 AM
demande de ban pour mauvais gout
zekk
posted
the 01/04/2018 at 01:05 AM
zabuza
tu es belge toi
ramses
posted
the 01/04/2018 at 02:14 AM
i see what you did there
hyoga57
posted
the 01/04/2018 at 06:04 AM
escobar
Ça me Play ce genre de blague...
zabuza
posted
the 01/04/2018 at 06:50 AM
zekk
yes from liège
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2015 Gamekyo
escobar Blague de qualité !