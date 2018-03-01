Escobar All Day EveryDay
escobar > blog
Désolé :(
Humour
    25
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/03/2018 at 07:40 PM by escobar
    comments (46)
    diablass59 posted the 01/03/2018 at 07:41 PM
    jenicris posted the 01/03/2018 at 07:42 PM
    J'avoue, j'ai pas compris la blague.
    electron posted the 01/03/2018 at 07:42 PM
    Putinn! J’ai cliquayy !
    bliss02 posted the 01/03/2018 at 07:43 PM
    tu mérite d'attendre encore 10 ans avant d'avoir un nouveau Wario
    sylphide posted the 01/03/2018 at 07:43 PM
    Jolie i like it.
    nady posted the 01/03/2018 at 07:44 PM
    RIP la play.
    laihoh posted the 01/03/2018 at 07:44 PM
    gantzeur posted the 01/03/2018 at 07:44 PM
    sale Pro M !
    leblogdeshacka posted the 01/03/2018 at 07:47 PM
    testament posted the 01/03/2018 at 07:47 PM
    Icebergbrulant
    kenjushi posted the 01/03/2018 at 07:52 PM
    C'est nul mais j'avoue, j'ai ris
    zabuza posted the 01/03/2018 at 07:54 PM
    La blague made in Uccle
    iglooo posted the 01/03/2018 at 08:00 PM
    nicolasgourry posted the 01/03/2018 at 08:02 PM
    jenicris https://www.edilivre.com/2015/09/17/lexpression-de-la-semaine-remuer-le-couteau-dans-la-plaie/
    jenicris posted the 01/03/2018 at 08:03 PM
    nicolasgourry ok, alors pour la PS4, j'ai encore plus de mal à comprendre.
    nicolasgourry posted the 01/03/2018 at 08:07 PM
    jenicris en même temps "remuer le couteau dans la XBox" ou "remuer le couteau dans la Switch", ça marche moins ^^
    axlrose posted the 01/03/2018 at 08:12 PM
    http://www.gameblog.fr/news/72695-l-image-du-jour-un-jeu-de-mots-consternant-a-couper-au-coute
    jenicris posted the 01/03/2018 at 08:12 PM
    nicolasgourry ah oui car la PS4 ressemble à un croque monsieur?
    arngrim posted the 01/03/2018 at 08:13 PM
    Blague of ze ouique!
    spontexes posted the 01/03/2018 at 08:16 PM
    nicolasgourry posted the 01/03/2018 at 08:17 PM
    jenicris faut pas chercher loin, c'est juste un jeu de mot, avec le mot "plaie"/"play".
    jenicris posted the 01/03/2018 at 08:20 PM
    nicolasgourry ah oui, en effet, j'avais pas du tout fait le rapprochement.
    stefanpsp posted the 01/03/2018 at 08:20 PM
    nicolasgourry Encore une exclu playstation
    tipik posted the 01/03/2018 at 08:35 PM
    i8 posted the 01/03/2018 at 09:04 PM
    well played.
    edgar posted the 01/03/2018 at 09:12 PM
    carapuce posted the 01/03/2018 at 09:19 PM
    Escobar
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 01/03/2018 at 09:20 PM
    Jeux de mot Ramoutcho
    misterpixel posted the 01/03/2018 at 09:30 PM
    J'valide !
    osiris posted the 01/03/2018 at 09:42 PM
    Lol je m'attendais pas à celle la
    dastukiim posted the 01/03/2018 at 09:46 PM
    ALORS LA MAMA
    kinox31 posted the 01/03/2018 at 09:54 PM
    MAMAMIA
    escobar posted the 01/03/2018 at 09:56 PM
    La blague à bcp de succès
    churos45 posted the 01/03/2018 at 10:30 PM
    L'élève a dépassé le maitre
    kinox31 posted the 01/03/2018 at 10:35 PM
    escobar icebergbrulant sort de ce corps
    qbigaara49 posted the 01/03/2018 at 11:27 PM
    jenicris oh putain il t'en a fallu du temps
    icebergbrulant posted the 01/03/2018 at 11:47 PM
    testament kinox31 J'avoue !!

    escobar Blague de qualité !
    vfries posted the 01/03/2018 at 11:55 PM
    BOTY 2018
    kinox31 posted the 01/03/2018 at 11:59 PM
    icebergbrulant
    octobar posted the 01/04/2018 at 12:01 AM
    la pomme est tombée bien loin de l'arbre...
    koji posted the 01/04/2018 at 12:18 AM
    playsantin va.
    sora78 posted the 01/04/2018 at 12:57 AM
    demande de ban pour mauvais gout
    zekk posted the 01/04/2018 at 01:05 AM
    zabuza tu es belge toi
    ramses posted the 01/04/2018 at 02:14 AM
    i see what you did there
    hyoga57 posted the 01/04/2018 at 06:04 AM
    escobar Ça me Play ce genre de blague...
    zabuza posted the 01/04/2018 at 06:50 AM
    zekk yes from liège
